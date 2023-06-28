These are the possible causes and solutions

They have actually grown well, have formed numerous flowers and borne fruit and now the nasty surprise: the tomatoes are turning black at the bottom and rotting! This is due to a lack of potassium, which triggers blossom end rot. We explain what you can do to save the harvest.

Tomatoes turn black underneath: This is how a potassium deficiency occurs

Potassium is an important nutrient that performs many functions in plant metabolism. On the one hand it supports the process of photosynthesis and the transport of important carbohydrates, on the other hand it regulates the water balance of the tomatoes and makes them more resistant to drought. Potassium, which is only present in small quantities in the garden soil, promotes flowering and fruiting and shortens the ripening period.

Especially heavy consumers like tomatoes need more potassium to grow healthily and bear lots of fruit. However, this turns out to be problematic because:

the soil volume in the greenhouse is limited and potassium is often completely washed out after several waterings. the potting soil of potted plants does not contain sufficient potassium. Outdoor plants on clay soil cannot absorb water and nutrients properly.

Ultimately, the plants need additional fertilizer. Otherwise, you will stop growing and bear less fruit, which is often attacked by fungi or bacteria. Exactly these pathogens can make the plants sick. As a result, the fruit begins to rot.

Potassium deficiency can also occur if the tomatoes are fertilized incorrectly. Nitrogen fertilizers support growth, but are unfavorable for the ripening period. Too much magnesium in the fertilizer can also prevent the absorption of potassium.

Potassium deficiency occurs in tomato plants in late June to early July and can be remedied by adding fertilizers containing potash.

Tomatoes have black spots: blossom end rot

Every hobby gardener who has tomatoes in the garden has had to deal with blossom end rot at least once. The problem is well known to everyone: after the tomatoes form their blossoms, they need an extra portion of calcium for fruit formation. If the heavy consumers don’t get them, the fruits remain small, ripen slowly and develop black spots. Calcium deficiency has a typical symptom: it first manifests itself on the bottom of the fruit as sunken tissue and brown-black spots on the underside of the tomatoes.

The reasons for a calcium deficiency are very different. In most cases, however, it is not due to a lack of nutrients in the soil, but to the ability of the plants to absorb them from the water. The causes include:

Clay soil that sticks together and the tomato roots cannot absorb the water. In this case you will need to periodically loosen the soil or work in some sand to improve drainage. Irregular watering or longer periods of drought can make it difficult for the nutrients to be absorbed. Plants respond to heat waves by first watering the shoots, then the leaves, and then the fruit. However, since fruits slowly evaporate the water, they are almost always malnourished in the heat. But too much water can also promote rotting of the fruit. You should therefore dose the water doses very carefully. Fertilizing with nitrogen fertilizer can also promote calcium deficiency. One should switch to calcium fertilizer during the fruiting phase or at least choose a suitable NPK fertilizer. The calcium deficiency usually occurs in mid-July to the end of July and can be remedied with suitable fertilizers.

Black spots on tomatoes: brown rot as a possible cause

Brown rot is a fungal disease that often affects potatoes and tomato plants. Especially after heavy rain, the plants are particularly susceptible and often fall victim to the pathogen.

Unlike blossom end rot, the first symptoms are found on the leaves first. Then the disease spreads to all parts of the plant and also affects the fruit.

As a preventive measure, you can cut off the tomato leaves below so that the fungal spores cannot get from the ground to the leaves. In addition, the drainage of potted plants and the soil permeability of outdoor plants should be improved.

Effective microorganisms can help prevent the fungal disease. These are bacterial strains that are added to the soil and can improve the plant structure. They make the tomatoes more resistant to various diseases and strengthen them.

Prevent black spots on tomatoes

There are several reasons why tomatoes can get black spots. These include fungal diseases and nutrient deficiencies. To ensure a bountiful harvest, however, you should take some important preventive measures.

These include, among other things:

1. Adapt the fertilizer composition to the respective development phase. Supply a little more potassium during flowering and supply calcium during fruiting.

2. Protect the soil from waterlogging, water the tomato plants from below and protect them from rain. Keep the humidity in the greenhouse below 70%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

