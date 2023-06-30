These are the symptoms you feel before realizing you are celiac (don’t underestimate them)

Do you often feel sick and think you might suffer from celiac disease? These symptoms tell you when to seek medical attention.

Our body constantly sends us signals regarding our state of health and any problems that are arising.

Listening to these signals is essential to understand when there are problems that you need to pay due attention to and contact your doctor to solve. This is also the case with celiac disease, an intolerance that can be identified thanks to the correct interpretation of some reactions by our body.

Celiac disease: what it is and what it entails

Celiac disease is an intolerance that the body develops towards gluten, ie protein substances that are present in some cereals, especially in wheat, oats, barley, kamut and spelled. A celiac person then it is unable to assimilate this protein and can risk some minor consequences, such as having a stomach ache for a couple of hours, or decidedly more serious and serious consequences that can involve serious risks.

Blood tests are a preliminary exam – TantaSalute.it

It is not always easy to identify the symptoms related to celiac disease, since there are no specific ones and they are often shared with those of other disorders. For example, they can be confused with symptoms of gastrointestinal problems such as irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease and stomach ulcers.

In case if he doubts he suffers from some pathology, need immediately contact your doctor who will prescribe preliminary blood tests in such a way as to be able to understand whether or not it could be celiac disease. More in-depth examinations, on the other hand, concern the intestinal biopsy which, if she also tests positive for celiac disease, would involve a change in diet with the exclusion of certain foods, as it is the best way to reduce symptoms.

What symptoms suggest celiac disease?

Some of the most common symptoms that might make you think about celiac disease are:

Anemia Mouth aphthosis and tongue blisters Abdominal cramps and stomach cramps Diarrhea and yellow diarrhea Encopresis Bloating and gurgle Thinness, weight loss and failure to thrive

Whereas among the symptoms that occur more rarely can be found:

Folate deficiency anemia, megaloblastic, pernicious and iron deficiency anemia Anorexia, weight loss and undernutrition Swollen tongue Flatulence, functional bloating and abdominal distension Pallor Night cramps Fatigue with spasms Osteoporosis and osteopenia Increased transaminases

