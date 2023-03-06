Some foods help lower blood cholesterol levels because they contain substances and nutrients capable of fighting it, and are defined by cholesterol-lowering experts.

Let’s find out what to eat and what are the precious allies to improve our health.

If you have blood cholesterol problems you can not eat these 5 foods. Apparently they are the best foods that help our health.

Cholesterol, 5 foods to lower it

Apparently eating well isn’t just about dieting. On the contrary, it means including all those foods that allow us to live in health in our food plan. One of the best ways to do it is undoubtedly to consume foods rich in nutrients that are good for you, taking advantage of the ability that some foods have to reduce the amount of cholesterol in our blood and therefore to lower it. There are particular groups of foods that have an effect cholesterol lowering.

Apparently these are foods full of fibreOf foods rich in essential polyunsaturated fatty acids and Omega 3 and also the foods they have plant sterols or stenols. Added to these are foods rich in Omega 6 and Omega 9.

This property distinguishes them from others for specific reasons. Fiber reduces the absorption of cholesterol when it comes into contact with the blood. Omega 3s improve the metabolism of lipids that are present in our blood and Omega 6s improve ours endogenous cholesterol. In addition, Omega 9s reduce LDL and triglycerides. So at this point let’s find out what are the allies for our health.

5 allies at the table that are good for our health

Here are the 5 allies that are good for us at the table. Apparently with regard to the food groups composed of foods that have a lot of fiber we certainly find vegetables, fruit, legumes and whole grains. Apparently also mushrooms, oats and oat bran. THE foods richest in Omega 3 are all fish classified as oily fishsuch as anchovies, but also soy, walnuts, kiwi and flax seeds, full of fats defined in common parlance ‘good’.

Rich in omega 6 they are hazelnuts, walnuts, peanuts and sunflower seeds, and all dried fruit in general. Foods that provide a lot of omega 9 are olives and olive oil, while foods that have added omega-9s sterols and plant stenols are usually yoghurts.