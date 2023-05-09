These bad side effects come from not getting enough sleep

A relaxed body and mind are the guarantee for a productive and fulfilling everyday life. But if you don’t sleep enough, you not only risk your health, but also your professional and private performance – the side effects are particularly severe.

Seven to eight hours of sleep are necessary to be fit the next morning. Those who sleep too little are less resilient and run through the day like a zombie.

But stress at work or in everyday life, relationship crises or other challenges all too often lead to people not getting enough sleep. This can have devastating consequences for body and soul.

1. Concentration decreases

What was in the last email again? And where is the car parked? The attention span is like that of a squirrel – only without its energy.

After a sleepless night, it is usually difficult to concentrate on important tasks. Too little sleep impairs short-term memory.

2. You get a headache

Light sleepers have more headaches than late sleepers. You are more likely to wake up in the morning with a stabbing sensation between your temples.

This is the result of an American study that examined the sleep behavior of migraine patients.

3. More cravings

If you don’t recharge your batteries at night while you sleep, you will unconsciously get the missing energy the next day through the food you eat. Insomnia arouses the cravings!

During the day you doze like a champion to make up for the deficit – in vain. Due to the lack of sleep, the body releases less of the satiety hormone leptin – in the long run you gain weight.

4. The immune system is weakened

Those who do not get enough rest at night weaken their immune system and become more susceptible to infections. Sleeping less than six hours increases the risk of catching a cold fourfold. This is the conclusion of a sleep study by the University of California.

5. You have less desire for sex

Too little sleep is a real killer for your love life. Blame it on the pleasure hormone testosterone, which is responsible for the libido in both men and women. Testosterone levels increase at night and decrease during the day.

If you don’t sleep, you can’t recharge your love lust batteries. Night owls are therefore at greater risk of losing their fun in bed.

6. The skin suffers

Dark circles under the eyes and swollen eyelids already reveal that the night was too short. Small wrinkles also appear on the skin and blemishes worsen – not pleasant memories of a sleepless night.