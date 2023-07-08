These bob hairstyles will make you look younger!

Hairstyles from 40 or 50 are anything but boring and look classy and modern. A layered bob for older women is the perfect haircut to cheat away a few years and is one of the most versatile hairstyle trends for summer 2023. Which bob variants are trending right now? Which haircut brings out the best in your facial features?

Feminine, timeless, durable and incredibly versatile – the bob in all its facets is the classic short hairstyle and will probably never go out of style. In our opinion, there is no age limit for a cool haircut and a layered bob for older women always makes for a youthful and modern look. Whether razor short, medium length or as a long bob – the hairstyle can be styled in a wide variety of ways, so there is definitely something for every taste and style.

Layered Bob for Older Women: These bob hairstyles are trending in 2023

As we age, the way we style our hair changes. While we felt like we could test every cut in our thirties, we now know which styles suit us and which looks we should stay away from. A layered bob for older women is clear proof that you can continue to look stunning as you age and also makes us look a few years younger. What’s not to love about it?

The bob with micro bangs from 50

The great thing about a layered bob for older women is that the haircut can be adjusted to suit any hair type. While thin hair looks much more voluminous and lively due to the layers, the fringed haircut provides more structure for thick hair. And if you want to intensify the rejuvenation effect, you can combine the layered bob with a fringed micro fringe. In contrast to the classic full fringe, this variant appears less severe and still conceals the small forehead wrinkles. The hairstyle feels super refreshing and, in combination with fine loose waves, makes for an eye-catcher.

Long bob with side bangs

The misconception that women of a certain age should refrain from longer hair has persisted for several years. But we see it differently and a layered long bob, where the hair reaches about to the shoulders, flatters our facial features perfectly. Side bangs bring movement to the hairstyle and give the face more shape and structure.

The tucked bob as a hairstyle trend in summer 2023

Short, shorter, tucked bob – the bob hairstyle is making waves right now and is being hailed as one of the biggest hairstyle trends of summer 2023. The tips reach at most to the chin and the front part of the hair is cut a little shorter and layered. The gentle layers are barely visible and frame the face perfectly. The tucked bob reminds us a bit of the French bob but looks a bit more feminine and elegant. The trendy hairstyle suits absolutely every face shape and gives the hair an extra dose of fullness and dynamics.

Asymmetrischer Bob

Do you love hairstyles for women over 50 that can be styled without much effort? Then maybe an asymmetrical layered bob for older women might be just what you need! Asymmetrical hairstyles are all the rage right now and always make for an exciting look. The hair is cut shorter at the nape of the neck or on one side and the asymmetrical cut brings a lot of volume and dynamics to the hair. How big the difference in length is is purely a matter of taste – either way, the asymmetrical bob always looks great.

The pixie bob for older women

Not quite a pixie cut, but not a bob either – the pixie bob gives us the best of both worlds and has taken our hearts by storm. As with the bob, the top hair is cut a little longer, while the lower haircuts and the back of the head remind us of the pixie cut. The trend hairstyle is the perfect compromise for everyone who is undecided and looks super stylish and elegant. And the best? Depending on the variant and hair length, the pixie bob works with every face shape and hair structure.

Bob mit Curtain Bangs

A layered bob for older women and airy curtain bangs – this is probably THE trend hairstyle for everyone who wants a more subtle change with a wow effect. The fringe hairstyle continues to be one of the most popular hairstyle trends in summer 2023, and with good reason. Curtain bangs add movement to any haircut and are the perfect trick to make thin hair look thicker.

Shaggy bob for older women

A ’70s favorite, the shag cut gets a fashion upgrade for the coming season. Wild, cheeky and still very stylish – the shaggy bob for older women definitely sets you apart from the crowd and the fringes act like a real volume booster. The hairstyle thrives on its casualness and is best shown off in the trendy undone look. The shaggy bob is the perfect haircut for all women who like effortless styles.

Bob with highlights

Just as a certain hair length makes us look younger, the right hair color can also help cheat a few years away. Our hair gets thinner over the years and highlights are the perfect way to counteract this.

Play with different shades to create a flattering look and add movement to the haircut. Highlights give even the simplest haircut an exciting touch and are ideal for those who don’t immediately reach for the scissors and want a slight change.

Layered Bob for Older Women: We love these hairstyles

Pony hairstyles for older women skilfully conceal the wrinkles on the forehead

Depending on the variant, the bob hairstyle suits absolutely all face shapes

For a youthful look, combine the layered bob with fringed bangs

The asymmetrical bob for older women adds volume and fullness

When it comes to styling, the hairstyle is a real all-rounder and looks gorgeous both curly and straight

The bob with beach waves feels super light and comfortable in summer

How strong the steps are is purely a matter of taste

Or why not try something very bold and combine the bob with a trending hair color?

Even with gray hair, a layered bob looks stylish on older women