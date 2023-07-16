These braids are all the rage this summer

When it gets warmer and warmer outside, we want one thing above all: to have our hair out of our faces. What are the latest braid hairstyle trends for 2023 that we will all wear in summer? How to style the braids to create an elegant look?

Chic, effortless and always a great eye-catcher – on particularly hot days, braids are a real blessing! Whether for the office, at sports or for official events – a braid is incredibly versatile and can easily be worn on any occasion. From a classic ponytail to playful double braids – the braid hairstyle trends for 2023 are more diverse than ever before and have something to offer for every taste and every hair length.

Braid hairstyles trends 2023: We all wear these braids in summer

Whether festive half-open hairstyles, upbeat haircuts or exciting hair colors – this year there is certainly no shortage of cool hairstyle trends that we would like to try out immediately. And so that there is no boredom when styling, we have the most beautiful braid hairstyle trends for 2023 for you, which are very popular this summer.

The Scandi braid

Scandinavian girls are known worldwide for their impeccable style and it is no surprise that the Scandi braid is one of the most beautiful braid hairstyle trends for 2023. The updo looks super classy and elegant and is a great change from the classic ponytail, which we are already getting tired of.

The Scandi braid works best with medium-length or long hair and is ideal for showcasing our mane. This is how you achieve the trendy braid hairstyle:

Comb your hair well and tie it in a high ponytail. If you like, you can wrap a thin strand of hair around the hair tie to hide it. Then simply braid the braid up to the tips and fix it with a small elastic band. Apply some hairspray for a better hold and voilà – it’s that easy to achieve the popular Scandi braid as a hairstyle trend for 2023.

Double braids braiding

Considered the dressier version of boxer braids that we all know, double braids are the new darling of all fashion girls. No wonder – the styling takes less than 10 minutes and the braid hairstyle always ensures a wow appearance. As long as you master the classic braiding technique of the three-strand braid, you will succeed in the trend hairstyle in no time at all.

Here are brief instructions on how to recreate double braids without much effort.

Part your hair in the middle and divide your hair horizontally into two sections. Pin off the top hair so that it does not interfere with braiding the lower section of hair. Braid the lower hair in three strands and fix with a small hair tie. Then repeat the above step with the top hair and fix it with a hair tie. When the two braids are done, they should be on top of each other. Fix with hairspray and your double braids are done! Here’s a little styling trick – for an effortless, casual touch, style light curls or soft waves beforehand.

The bun braid

Can’t decide between a ponytail and a bun? Well, luckily you don’t have to anymore! The bun braid is definitely one of the simplest yet most exciting braid hairstyle trends for 2023 that we will see everywhere. The combination of the two updos looks super exciting and is perfect for keeping your hair out of your face in the heat.

This is how fast you can achieve the trendy look:

Comb your hair backwards and tie it in a ponytail. Then pull the hair at the base through the hair tie so that a small bun is created. And your chic braid hairstyle for the summer is ready.

The casual, deep plait at the nape of the neck

Summer is all about airy, light and effortless hairstyles that don’t stick to the nape of the neck and are quickly styled. And the casual, low braid is just made for it! While the classic, low bun looks rather strict and serious, the braid hairstyle exudes a wonderful nonchalance and makes us dream of a beach vacation. And the best? The trend hairstyle works perfectly with both short and long hair and is always a great eye-catcher.

The low braid looks particularly beautiful in combination with gentle beach waves, which give the hair more dynamics. And styling really couldn’t be easier – just tie your hair in a loose, not too tight ponytail low at the nape of your neck and you’re good to go.

The braided braid as a hairstyle trend in summer 2023

Super playful, chic and a timeless classic, the braid is one of those braids that just will never go out of style and continues to be hailed as one of the biggest hairstyle trends of summer 2023. While the Scandi braid looks a bit strict and is styled in a sleek look, the braided braid can be a little more casual and relaxed. Best of all, the braid looks gorgeous on any hair length and works even better on hair that isn’t freshly washed. Perfect for surviving a bad hair day, right?

Depending on the occasion, you can jazz up the braid a bit. How about fixing your hair with a bandana, for example? Or with some flowers in your hair for a romantic look? The braid hairstyle looks even more natural if you pull individual strands out of the braid or tug on the braid with your fingers. But enough talking – this is how quickly you can recreate the braided plait:

Comb your hair well backwards and separate a section at the hairline. Divide the section of hair into three strands of the same size. Now, place the outer strand from the right over the middle one and then the left strand over the middle one as well – repeat this step twice. Then create a classic French braid by adding a thin section of hair from the rest of your hair and only then crossing the outer section over the middle section. Braid the hair to the tips and then fix it with a hair tie or a bow. Apply some hairspray and your modern braided hairstyle is ready!

Bubble Braids as Zopffrisuren Trend 2023

Do you have two left hands or don’t have the time for complicated updos? The braid hairstyle trends 2023 have something to offer you too! Bubble braids have now become the absolute trend hairstyle for the summer and ensure an effortless, girly look. Whether for the beach as an elegant wedding guest hairstyle – you are always in good hands with bubble braids! And with our quick guide, the braid hairstyle can be styled in less than 10 minutes.

Comb your hair well and tie it in a high or low ponytail as you like. Then start the braid further down and tie a hair tie again. Repeat the above step several times until you get to the end of the hair. Gently pull apart the sections of hair between the hair ties with your fingers – this is how the little “bubbles” are created. And voilà – it’s that easy to style bubble braids!

The Hollywood braid with retro waves

For a very elegant look we will now combine two of the biggest hairstyle trends for 2023! The Hollywood braid with retro waves is the new favorite hairstyle of all celebrities and exudes a lot of glamor and elegance. So if you want to show off your long mane, then you are in the right place with a braid hairstyle in summer 2023 – there will always be a reason for the chic look, right?

And this is how easy it is to style the popular Hollywood curls:

Slick your hair back and tie it in a low or mid-level ponytail, depending on your preference. Slightly backcomb the braid for more volume with a small hair comb. Then twist the individual strands of the braid around the curling iron and then twirl them again with your fingers. The following applies – the thinner the strands are, the stronger the curls become. Finally fix with plenty of hairspray and voila – your Hollywood braid with retro waves is done!

The braid with baby braids

The cute baby braids were already a total hit last year and fortunately will continue to be so for the coming season. As the name suggests, this trendy hairstyle consists of two small braids that gently frame the face and add a playful touch. But this year we go one step further and combine the baby braids with a braid of our choice. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a classic bun or to enhance the popular ponytail – the cute bubble braids transform even the simplest updo into a real eye-catcher!

The medium high braid

Tie your hair back at the nape of your neck or style it in an extremely high ponytail? Well, somewhere in the middle! One of the coolest braid hairstyle trends for 2023, the medium high braid always makes for an effortless, elegant look. Sometimes smooth in a sleek look, in combination with soft curls or spiced up with hair accessories as shown in the photo – the medium-high braid is a real all-rounder when it comes to styling and always looks great. We (hopefully) don’t have to explain to you how to style the braid hairstyle. Just have fun and keep experimenting with new looks – it never gets boring.

