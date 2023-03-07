When drugs cause high blood pressure

Hypertension is not just high blood pressure. High blood pressure is the forerunner for heart diseases and strokes – and thus one of the decisive risk factors for the most common causes of death of our time.

Luckily, high blood pressure doesn’t just happen. It is often homemade, i.e. caused by the affected person himself. Because apart from a wrong diet and lifestyle, at least one in five high blood pressure patients takes some medication (for another problem) that can lead to high blood pressure with all its consequences due to its side effects – according to a study that was presented at the 70th annual conference of the American College of Cardiology was presented in May 2021 ( 1 ).

These drugs can increase blood pressure

According to the study mentioned, there are three classes of drugs in particular that can cause high blood pressure:

antidepressants, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories/painkillers (particularly ibuprofen ( 3 ) and Steroids (cortisone, e.g. to treat gout, lupus or rheumatism).

18 percent of the patients surveyed took at least one of these drugs. Other blood pressure-increasing drugs are

Antipsychotics, Decongestants (means to reduce swelling of the nasal mucosa) and some oral contraceptives (they can increase blood pressure by 8 mmHg systolic and 6 mmHg diastolic ( 4 ).

Taking multiple medications is common

The researchers involved in the study consider these results to be worrying, especially since almost half of all hypertensive patients do not have their blood pressure under control. dr John Vitarello, principal investigator and internist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, explains that hypertensive patients should achieve a blood pressure of below 130 mmHg to 80 mmHg – according to the current guidelines.

However, these values ​​are often not reached, especially since many people with high blood pressure do not even know about their high blood pressure or take medication for high blood pressure, but their other medication increases the blood pressure again, so that the antihypertensive drugs cannot have a comprehensive effect.

Especially in the elderly population – where high blood pressure is most common – taking several medications at the same time is commonplace, so that it is urgent to look at possible side effects and interactions in order not to increase the resulting risk of illness.

Discontinue or replace medications that increase blood pressure

The data of 27,599 participants were analyzed for the study. 49 percent of the average 55-year-old already had high blood pressure (i.e. higher than 130 to 80 mmHg). Twenty-four percent of women with high blood pressure took a drug that raises blood pressure, compared to 14 percent of men.

dr Vitarello recommends that in some cases it makes more sense to stop the other drugs that increase blood pressure or to prescribe more tolerable alternatives than to try to lower the drug-induced blood pressure with medication.

If half of US adults with hypertension who are currently taking antihypertensive drugs were to stop those drugs, Vitarello said 0.56 to 2.2 million patients could achieve healthy blood pressure without any antihypertensive drugs.

Treat high blood pressure and other diseases naturally

If you have high blood pressure and are taking any of the above blood pressure medications, talk to your doctor about it and ask for an alternative that doesn’t affect your blood pressure.

However, a study from 2018 indicates that in patients who take antidepressants, there are usually other factors that increase blood pressure, since they have other symptoms in addition to depression, such as diabetes, dyslipidemia, vascular diseases and obesity. They also smoked more often. Antidepressants alone should therefore not be held responsible for high blood pressure! ( 2 )

Always remember that there is a lot you can do yourself to alleviate illnesses – whether it is depression, gout or rheumatism. And if you actually do suffer from high blood pressure (i.e. high blood pressure that is NOT caused by medication), then you will find natural measures to lower blood pressure here and here an interesting study that shows that a healthy diet and exercise can lower blood pressure just as well in Can keep check like the usual tablets. If you need suggestions for the right diet for high blood pressure, then we recommend our high blood pressure nutrition plan.