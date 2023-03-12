Spring is almost here and the birds will sing happily again. Why not make a cute bird craft with your kids to bring the beauty indoors and create spring spirit for the whole family? Your kids will love making these simple and colorful birds!

Make a funny bird out of paper

Are you looking for an easy and fun bird craft for kids? This colorful paper bird comes with a printable template and is perfect for use at home or school and for children of all ages.

For this paper bird craft you will need:

Paper Bird Craft Template

White card stock

Scrapbook-Papier

wobbly eyes

Sticky Craft Glue

Scissors

Miniature Clothespins

Colored pencils, colored pencils, paint, brush (optional)

Instructions for a simple paper bird craft:

Print out the template on white card stock.

Invite the children to decorate or cut out their template to transfer to patterned scrapbook paper.

Glue the bird’s wings, belly and beak to the body.

Press two mini clothespins onto the bird for legs, and then press two googly eyes onto the bird’s face.

If you wish, attach a small bow of yarn to the back of the bird.

Make birds to hang yourself

These old book birds are the perfect choice for rustic and fun wall decor. Make these and paste them on a wall, on a tree, or even use them as bookmarks.

Required material:

Old Book Pages

A bird-shaped stencil

Glitter construction paper or foam paper

twine

Black marker

Scissors

craft glue

How to make a bird from old book pages:

Download our bird template or draw a simple bird shape on white paper and cut out.

Now use it to draw the bird shapes on your book pages, as many as you want.

Cut out the birds and set them aside.

On colored construction paper or glitter foam paper, draw a small heart and a small beak for each cut-out bird.

Peel off the sticky backing of the foam paper or use craft glue and glue the heart upside down on the center of the bird to make wings.

Now add the top of the bird shape.

Add a small black dot as an eye on one side of the bird.

Now glue or attach a piece of string to the back of each bird for hanging.

Note: If you wish to laminate the birds to make them durable, do so before attaching the string. After laminating, you can punch a small hole in the top of the bird for the string to pass through.

Make paper plate birds with children

A cute project that you should definitely try with your little ones! Because what could be nicer than colorful little birds made of paper plates as a spring decoration for your home?

What you will need for this fun project:

White paper plates

Glotzaugen

Cardstock for Schnabel

thin strips of colored construction paper

Craft feathers (you can also use crumpled squares of tissue paper)

Color

adhesive

How to make paper plate birds: