Spring is almost here and the birds will sing happily again. Why not make a cute bird craft with your kids to bring the beauty indoors and create spring spirit for the whole family? Your kids will love making these simple and colorful birds!
Make a funny bird out of paper
Are you looking for an easy and fun bird craft for kids? This colorful paper bird comes with a printable template and is perfect for use at home or school and for children of all ages.
For this paper bird craft you will need:
Paper Bird Craft Template
White card stock
Scrapbook-Papier
wobbly eyes
Sticky Craft Glue
Scissors
Miniature Clothespins
Colored pencils, colored pencils, paint, brush (optional)
Instructions for a simple paper bird craft:
- Print out the template on white card stock.
- Invite the children to decorate or cut out their template to transfer to patterned scrapbook paper.
- Glue the bird’s wings, belly and beak to the body.
- Press two mini clothespins onto the bird for legs, and then press two googly eyes onto the bird’s face.
- If you wish, attach a small bow of yarn to the back of the bird.
Make birds to hang yourself
These old book birds are the perfect choice for rustic and fun wall decor. Make these and paste them on a wall, on a tree, or even use them as bookmarks.
Required material:
Old Book Pages
A bird-shaped stencil
Glitter construction paper or foam paper
twine
Black marker
Scissors
craft glue
How to make a bird from old book pages:
- Download our bird template or draw a simple bird shape on white paper and cut out.
- Now use it to draw the bird shapes on your book pages, as many as you want.
- Cut out the birds and set them aside.
- On colored construction paper or glitter foam paper, draw a small heart and a small beak for each cut-out bird.
- Peel off the sticky backing of the foam paper or use craft glue and glue the heart upside down on the center of the bird to make wings.
- Now add the top of the bird shape.
- Add a small black dot as an eye on one side of the bird.
- Now glue or attach a piece of string to the back of each bird for hanging.
Note: If you wish to laminate the birds to make them durable, do so before attaching the string. After laminating, you can punch a small hole in the top of the bird for the string to pass through.
Make paper plate birds with children
A cute project that you should definitely try with your little ones! Because what could be nicer than colorful little birds made of paper plates as a spring decoration for your home?
What you will need for this fun project:
White paper plates
Glotzaugen
Cardstock for Schnabel
thin strips of colored construction paper
Craft feathers (you can also use crumpled squares of tissue paper)
Color
adhesive
How to make paper plate birds:
- We started by folding our paper plates in half.
- Prepare a palette of different colored acrylic paints for the children to paint their birds however they like. If you have a hair dryer, keep it in your craft room to speed up the drying process when you are crafting with your kids. Have the children paint birds on their paper plates.
- Next, glue the feathers, eyes, and beak. For the tail, take several strips of construction paper and fold them in half. You can fan out the strips a little.
- Fold the bird in half again and it’s done! If the bird doesn’t stay folded, you can simply attach a piece of twine or string to the inside, holding the two halves of the plate together, leaving about a half inch of space between them.