These foods are healthy, but if you eat too many of them they become very harmful to your body

“Eat everything in moderation”: here’s a list of healthy foods that can be harmful if overeaten

A balanced and varied diet is essential for overall well-being and longevity. However, even healthy foods, if consumed in large quantities, can be harmful to the body. Here are a few examples of healthy foods that should be consumed in moderation.

Brazil nuts, known for their rich selenium content, can be harmful if eaten in excess. While they are great to enjoy alone or add to dishes, experts recommend consuming them in moderation – about one to two servings a day.

Spinach, often hailed as a superfood, can also have negative effects if overeaten. Consuming it in excess may inhibit the body’s absorption of important nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and iron. Rocket, a versatile leafy green similar to spinach, also has the same issue and can lead to kidney problems due to certain acids it contains.

Algae, popular in Asian cuisine, can provide an excess of iodine if consumed too much. Adults should ideally consume no more than 150 micrograms of iodine per day, making moderation essential when incorporating algae into meals.

While these foods are generally considered healthy, overindulging in them can lead to potential side effects. The key to maintaining a balanced diet is moderation. It’s important to approach all foods with caution and to strive for a varied and balanced diet to ensure long-term physical and mental well-being. Remember, “eat everything in moderation” applies to healthy foods as well.

