The best foods to fight the heat are those that facilitate digestion and contain a good dose of water. Keeping your body cool and hydrated during hot weather is essential for staying healthy. Everyone knows that drinking lots of water promotes hydration of the body, but it is also important to eat nutritious foods.

This article lists the best foods to eat during the hot season and why they are good for you. It also provides advice on what not to eat and how to make meals as fresh and thirst-quenching as possible. We anticipate that oatmeal, watermelon, dark leafy vegetables, tuna, beans and lentils, cold cereals with berries are the best foods to eat during the hot season.

The best foods to fight the heat

What to eat for breakfast

Oatmeal is an excellent source of fiber and protein, which helps ensure a nutritious and filling breakfast. It can also help lower cholesterol and stabilize blood sugar levels. Oatmeal is also naturally moisturizing, thanks to the presence of beta-glucan, a soluble fiber capable of drawing water from the surrounding environment into the body.

Although oats are a nutritious option, they are also a thick food that can leave you feeling full. Therefore, if we are looking to eat lighter during the warmer months, oatmeal is a good option. Together with the oatmeal we can add a slice of watermelon.

Watermelon is a delicious summer fruit rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that can help fight some cancers. It also contains citrulline, an amino acid that can help improve blood flow. When the body is hot, blood travels to the surface of the skin to cool, which can delay the healing process. Watermelon can improve circulation, speeding up the healing process.

Lunch and dinner: the best foods to fight the heat

The best way to stay hydrated for lunch and dinner is to consume cooked vegetables and salads. Dark leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard, are packed with vitamins and minerals. They can help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer and heart disease. They are also moisturizing and easy to add to any meal. Quickly steaming these vegetables is a great way to keep their nutritional values, while making them easily digestible.

Tuna is an excellent source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids and selenium, an antioxidant that can help fight some cancers. It makes a good addition to salads or as a filling for sandwiches. The downside is that tuna tends to deteriorate very easily during the summer season. So we must be careful to keep its storage temperature always fresh.

Beans and lentils are high in fiber and protein and are a satiating and nutritious option. They can help lower cholesterol and stabilize blood sugar levels, as well as being naturally moisturizing.