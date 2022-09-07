Some foods contain a high amount of iron and we are not just talking about meat or fish but other unsuspected foods. Iron, as we all know, is an important mineral that plays a key role in the production of red blood cells. They carry oxygen to different parts of the body, helping to reduce fatigue and distribute energy.

If we are feeling more tired than usual, it is likely that we are not getting enough iron in our diet. Red blood cells aren’t the only place iron is found in the body. Iron also plays a role in the production of proteins and enzymes that contribute to numerous bodily functions, such as the production of DNA, the building of muscles and the fight against infections.

Foods that have a high amount of iron

Beans are a fantastic source of iron, minerals, and other essential nutrients. They can be eaten in many different ways and as a substitute for meat, thanks to their protein quality. One cup of beans contains 5.3 milligrams of iron. This is more than 10% of the recommended daily amount.

Dark leafy vegetables, such as kale, beets, and herbs, are among the best sources of iron to be found. One cup of cooked vegetables contains 4.8 milligrams of iron, which is more than 10% of the recommended daily allowance. When it comes to vegetables, dark varieties are the best choice. Not only do they taste great, but they also contain a greater amount of iron than their lighter counterparts.

Eggs are commonly associated with healthy proteins and fats, but they are also an excellent source of iron. One large egg contains 0.6 milligrams of iron. As with many other iron-rich foods, one large egg provides more than the recommended daily amount. This figure may seem excessive, but it indicates that the body is struggling to absorb and retain iron from food.

Oats are a popular food that is high in iron. It is also a good source of fiber and protein. Eating a bowl of oats for breakfast contains 3.4 milligrams of iron and in combination with milk and a tablespoon of honey can be considered as a single meal for its proper nutritional intake.

Fish and meat

Fish is another very common source of iron. One serving of fish, especially salmon, trout, tuna, or cod, can provide enough iron for the day, while maintaining a low calorie count. However, we must beware of some varieties of fish which have high amounts of mercury, which can cause serious health problems.

The variety of meat that contains the most iron is the red one and, in particular, horse meat. It was once a must therapy to eat horse steak for those suffering from anemia. Today it has been discovered that consuming too much red meat can lead to diabetes problems and consequent difficulties in the cardiovascular system.

So the ideal solution is to vary your diet as much as possible. During the week we alternately consume meat, fish, eggs and legumes.