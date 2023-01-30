Foods, and especially carbohydrates, that don’t bloat? Find out what they are and why they are the allies to add absolutely to your diet.

To lose weight in a healthy way you don’t need to eliminate nutrients, this is because you go to remove elements that our body needs. This applies to all macronutrients, carbohydrates included. These play a fundamental role in the diet and eliminating them could be counterproductive. However it is also true that some carbohydrate foods bloat and make digestion heavy. So which ones are the right ones to eat?

What are the foods that do not bloat: carbohydrates to eat

You might also be interested in >>> The exceptional tricks to always feel full after eating to always keep fit



One of the carbohydrate-rich foods that don’t give you that bloated feeling are oatmeal. Oats are the number one ally in terms of diet and figure, as being rich in fibre, they have the ability to reawaken the metabolism, stabilize blood sugar levels, regulate intestinal functions, lower cholesterol and counteract abdominal swelling.

You might also be interested in >>> Which and how much water to drink to lose weight? The answer is not obvious



Another cereal that has the power to regulate the intestinal bacterial flora, going to reduce abdominal swelling is theorzo. This too is a precious ally for the diet, as it is also able to increase the levels of leptin, or the hormone linked to satiety. Thanks to this element, it is able to make you fuller. Furthermore, even barley has the ability to awaken the metabolism.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND FOLLOW OUR VIDEOS AND OUR STORIE SU INSTAGRAM e TIKTOK

Not to be underestimated are also the peas. Legumes and vegetables are types of carbohydrates that should be consumed at least twice a day. Peas in particular are rich in zinc, an element closely related to leptin. Basically, peas also regulate satiety levels, thus making them less bloated.

You might also be interested in >>> If you combine these foods you can lose weight without any effort | Incredible discovery that turns your day



Last but not least, the foods that can regulate intestinal health and decrease the feeling of bloating are the whole foods such as cereals or pasta. Whole grains are perfect to include in any type of diet, as they not only help to lose weight but also to lose fat in the abdominal area.