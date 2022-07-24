Alzheimer’s, these foods keep him away: here is the diet that could help prevent this dementia.

Unfortunately, Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia which, as reported by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on Epicentro, today affects about 5% of people over 60, for an estimate of 500,000 patients in Italy alone.

According to some studies, however, cognitive decline could be prevented and contrasted by following a diet including certain types of foods; there foods that could really help us.

Alzheimer’s, these foods keep him away: here’s the diet according to studies

According to what reported by Humanitas, which was able to publish the words of the suo Head of the Neurology Unit Ithere are some foods that researchers say decrease the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s, as well as help rejuvenate the brain.

Apparently, one should maintain a diet consisting of whole grains, legumes, vegetables (especially green leafy), nuts, berries (especially blueberries), fish, chicken, olive oil and wineon the other hand, eliminating almost all butter, sweets, fatty cheese and fried foods or those of fast food.

A healthy diet could therefore contribute to prevention, even if studies on the subject are still under development and there is still a lot of uncertainty among the researchers themselves. “Today it is not possible to say with certainty whether a particular nutritional component causes or prevents Alzheimer’s disease” explains professor Alberto Albanese, then talking about the possible substances that I can help with the disease.

“So far the best proof lies in the possibility of using antioxidant substances, such as vitamin E and vitamin C” revealed, talking about some studies on experimental models that see Alzheimer’s associated with inflammatory femonemes and oxidative damage, even if “It has not yet been clarified whether these processes are a cause or an effect of the disease” cconcludes, speaking of the hypothesis that vitamins C and E can carry out a protective action, at the moment however only such according to the studies.