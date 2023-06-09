These garments damage the health of the intimate parts: the risk of infections is very high

Did you know that the choice of underwear is important to avoid intimate infections? Be careful what you buy.

Intimate health is very delicate, so it is important to preserve it by adopting various precautions, which may even seem trivial, but which are indispensable.

Underwear plays a key role in maintaining a balance of the skin microenvironment. For this reason it is important to choose quality underwear made with natural breathable and hypoallergenic fabrics, since if not chosen carefully it can cause dermatitis, irritations, infections and bacterial proliferation.

How to choose the right underwear

Cotton underpants : first of all, cotton underpants in particular play a key role for proper private hygiene. The cotton it is the best material to use thanks to its ability to absorb liquids without retaining them, and consequently leaves the skin dry and allows proper transpiration . Its antiseptic properties help maintain an unfavorable environment for the proliferation of bacteria and microbes.

No to synthetic underwear : as mentioned before, cotton is the best choice, since other materials, especially synthetic ones, they do not allow proper transpiration to the skin and cause an inevitable buildup of bacteria, fungi and yeast such as candida. If you have synthetic underwear, perhaps for more special occasions, it is better to use it only in a few contexts and for a short period of time.

Thanks to these tips it will be possible to avoid intimate problemswhich, in addition to being annoying and causing discomfort, can take a long time to be treated and therefore become an extra concern.