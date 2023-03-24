Up to 600 euros extra: These health insurance bonus programs bring in the most money
The health insurance companies want to get you to live healthier with bonus programs. However, the programs for this are sometimes very different and also the remuneration. With some insurers you can get several hundred euros back a year.
Ultimately, it is a win-win situation: the health insurance companies reward their members for a healthy lifestyle and expect fewer cases of illness, which in turn pushes down the costs of the insurance companies. Those who have been diligent usually have to provide proof for 2022
no later than March 31, 2023
submit to the health insurance company. Note that some health insurance companies have different deadlines.
The bonus programs can definitely be worthwhile: BKK-Herkules, for example, advertises a bonus of over 400 euros. In issue 7/2023, Focus Money had statutory health insurance companies compete against each other in a major comparison. The bonus programs were also scrutinized.
Three health insurance companies were rated “excellent” in this area: Bergische Krankenkasse, DAK-Gesundheit and Securvita Krankenkasse.
hundreds of euros back
The health insurance companies are creative with the bonus programs. You can collect points for memberships in sports clubs, completed sports badges, preventive medical measures, dental check-ups or check-ups.
One option is then usually to convert the points into money and have them transferred to your account. An alternative to cash is financial support for a gym, sports club or when buying a fitness tracker. Glasses or acupuncture treatments are also often supported.
The table shows the average premium that you can expect from individual health insurance companies per measure.
Here’s how to get the money
Unfortunately, there is no standard way that works for every health insurance company, but the classic bonus booklet is still widespread because you can easily have measures on it confirmed with a stamp and signature. Apps that you can use to upload evidence are more modern and now also common.
- Registration is usually required for the various bonus programs offered by health insurance companies. So register, install the app offered and/or collect points in the classic way using the bonus booklet/bonus form. There are no disadvantages, even if you find that the bonus program is not for you.
- Basic rule: The more of the funded measures you complete, the higher the bonus. But note that some things also cost money, for example if you want to take a fitness class or take part in a running competition. To really get the maximum reimbursement, you have to be very active.
- A good way to start bonus programs is to tick off everything you do anyway, such as teeth cleaning, check-ups or membership in a sports club. If you have collected points for this, you can check further measures.
- Families can collect multiple times because there are also special measures for children.
- It is also important that the bonus expires when you change health insurance.
CHIP