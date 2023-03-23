Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

The health insurance companies want to get you to live healthier with bonus programs. However, the programs for this are sometimes very different and also the remuneration. With some insurers you can get several hundred euros back a year.

Ultimately, it is a win-win situation: the health insurance companies reward their members for a healthy lifestyle and expect fewer cases of illness, which in turn pushes down the costs of the insurance companies. Those who have been diligent usually have to provide proof for 2022

no later than March 31, 2023

submit to the health insurance company. Note that some health insurance companies have different deadlines.

The bonus programs can definitely be worthwhile: BKK-Herkules, for example, advertises a bonus of over 400 euros. In issue 7/2023, Focus Money had statutory health insurance companies compete against each other in a major comparison. The bonus programs were also scrutinized.

Three health insurance companies were rated “excellent” in this area: Bergische Krankenkasse, DAK-Gesundheit and Securvita Krankenkasse.