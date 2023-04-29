These make you look younger

It’s time to show off your natural beauty. The first step to this is choosing a chic haircut that will stand the test of time. These layered hairstyles for mature women will motivate you to make an appointment with a stylist as soon as possible, whether you haven’t modernized your look in years or you just want to try something new. If you’re over 50, you can still look younger than you are with the right hairstyle. It’s common knowledge that ‘pony’ and ‘youth’ are interchangeable terms. So, if you think your look could use a refresh, there’s nothing better than adding bangs to your hair. Here you will find brisk, layered pony hairstyles from 50!

Layered pixie cut for fine hair

This adorable layered pixie is an idea capable of keeping the beauty of your fine hair while jazzing it up. If you have layers, your hair won’t be as straight and the bangs will hide some wrinkles, making you look years younger.

Layered pony hairstyles over 50 – cheeky long pixie

There are endless variations for the popular pixie, which may confuse you. The excellent suggestion you see here is aimed at women with thick hair who want to learn how to manage it. Layers liven up your hair by adding volume, and a side parting gives your haircut an interesting asymmetrical shape. A layered cut is also easier to style.

Modern bob hairstyle with layers and baby bangs

After checking out this chic layered cut, you will see that many hairstyles for women over 50 make you look younger instantly. Remember that the first step to looking flawless is to be aware of your imperfections. So if you are one of those women who want to hide the size of their forehead, you should try this hairstyle immediately! A layered bob cut to chin length will make your hair look fuller, and short bangs will keep everything in proportion.

Bixie cut makes you look younger

The layered bixie cut is a hairstyle that has been in the spotlight for quite some time. Because it has no disadvantages, it is very popular with women. Your face is framed by the longer layers that soften the contrast between your forehead and small chin, while the shorter layers add a vibrant touch to your look. Isn’t this a look we should all emulate?

Sassy fringed mullet haircut for mature women

This year, the iconic mullet hairstyle, in which the hair is shorter in the front and longer in the back, is reinterpreted. The bangs and short hair in the front are frayed. The length of the back part reaches at least to the shoulders. The mullet is a hairstyle that combines the benefits of both short and long hair, including the ease of maintenance of short haircuts and the beauty of longer hairstyles.

Half-length, layered pony hairstyles from 50

A classic hairstyle that never goes out of style is medium length hair with bangs. This cut can be worn either curly or straight, making it a flexible option that also requires little maintenance. Make sure your bangs are balanced by trimming your hair so that it ends a few inches above your shoulders. That’s the key to this look.

Opt for light or side bangs instead of thick bangs as thick bangs can draw down the face and create dark shadows. If you choose to wear your hair with side-swept bangs, you should either go for a shorter length that hits just above the eyebrow or a longer length that blends gradually into the rest of your hair. However, if you decide to go for a layered bangs cut, since your hair is of medium length, you should ask your barber to keep the hairstyle airy and choppy.

Long layered cuts with bangs

If you like having long hair but think it looks uninteresting, consider bangs to add a cool touch to your look. Bangs are an excellent way to modernize any layered cut, and they can make an exciting difference even if your hair isn’t cropped short. It also has the added benefit of subtly drawing attention to your eyes while concealing wrinkles that may make you uncomfortable.

You have the option of wearing your bangs on the side or front of your face if you want to change up your haircut. Since hair tends to thin out with age, side bangs that blend with the rest of your hair are the ideal choice. Even if you have thick hair, front bangs can look very attractive on you. If you have fine hair, you can ask your barber to give you choppy bangs instead of full bangs.