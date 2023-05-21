These methods work best for that!

While we find a beard extremely attractive on men, it often poses an aesthetic issue on women. While facial hair is generally perfectly normal for women, most of us find it very uncomfortable and embarrassing. Of course we should accept ourselves as we are and every woman is beautiful in her own way. But if your self-confidence is suffering and you would like to do something about it, then you have come to the right place. We have looked around for you and will tell you the best methods on how to remove a lady’s beard.

What are the causes of lady beard?

First of all we want to say that there is nothing wrong with having facial hair. It’s natural, normal and we all have it – whether male or female. Just like hair on the head, fine hairs on the upper lip are simply part of it and are nothing to be ashamed of. The hormone testosterone is responsible for the beard in men and we women also produce it – albeit in much smaller quantities. However, if for some reason more male hormones are produced, then a lady’s beard can occur. The medical term for hormonal imbalance is hirsutism and it affects more than 4 million women worldwide. In the following we have created a small list for you with the most common causes of a lady’s beard.

Hormonal imbalance and diseases such as polycystic ovary syndrome or increased testosterone levels.

menopause and menopause

Taking certain hormonal drugs

genetic predisposition

Anorexia

hypothyroidism

Remove lady beard: These are the best methods

Depending on what the cause of a lady’s beard is, you have different methods to choose from to get rid of it. If it is a hormonal imbalance, the first thing you should do is see a doctor and get medical treatment for the problem. On the other hand, if it is purely aesthetic in nature, then discover below the best methods to remove lady beard.

Pluck

Do you only have a few small and very fine hairs on your upper lip? Then using the tweezers is probably the easiest and fastest way to remove the lady’s beard. But anyone who has ever plucked their eyebrows knows that it is not particularly painless. Sensitive skin can also cause minor redness and irritation and it is particularly important to moisturize the area afterwards. Another disadvantage of plucking is that the hair unfortunately grows back relatively quickly and within 2-3 days.

epilation

Similar to plucking, epilation is an effective way to remove the lady’s beard and the root. If successful, the result lasts up to 3 weeks, but this method can also be particularly painful and cause skin irritation on sensitive skin. To prevent the hair from breaking off, be extra thorough and gentle. For the best possible results, we recommend that you use a special facial hair epilator.

grow a lady’s beard

Whether with cold wax, sugar paste or warm wax – waxing is just as popular a method of removing a lady’s beard and it keeps the skin nice and smooth for around 3-4 weeks. Waxing is not particularly pleasant, but the hairs are completely removed along with the root and then grow back much more slowly. The only requirement, however, is that the hair is at least 3 millimeters long. So you could say that we are well rewarded for the agony. However, the sugar paste or warm wax should never be too hot, otherwise severe burns can occur. Also remember that sensitive skin can become irritated by waxing and in this case it is better to contact an experienced beautician.

Enthaarungscremes

Absolutely painless, but very effective – depilatory creams are probably the classic way to remove a lady’s beard and get rid of those annoying little hairs. Only the smell takes a little getting used to, but it’s worth persevering. Depending on how dark and thick your hair is, you may need to use the depilatory cream twice in a row to get the best possible results. To avoid irritation and inflammation, always follow the exact exposure time on the packaging.

With thread

Whether to remove a lady’s beard or to shape the eyebrows – the thread technique, also known as threading, has been one of the biggest beauty trends for years. The hair and root are removed from the skin and the method is relatively painless. A thread is quickly twisted with the fingers and then passed over the skin in such a way that the small hairs get caught in it and twisted out of the skin. Applying the thread technique yourself at home is not particularly easy, but more and more studios are offering it.

Shave a lady’s beard?

Shaving is probably the most popular and quickest way to remove a lady’s beard. The result is always smooth skin, but using a razor also has a major disadvantage. Anyone who has ever shaved their legs knows how quickly and thickly the hair grows back afterwards. And that’s exactly why we would rather advise you against this method or only use a special razor for removing lady’s beard.

Are There Natural Methods To Remove Lady Beard?

If waxing, shaving and the like are not for you, then we have good news for you. There are a few natural methods that might help you to remove the lady beard. Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee you 100% that these will really help, but it wouldn’t hurt to try them once.