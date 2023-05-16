Home » These models are a must for the summer!
These models are a must for the summer!

These models are a must for the summer!

The sun is shining, the temperatures are slowly rising and the appointment for our pedicure is already booked – although the weather is not quite playing along, summer is almost here! And what does that mean? It’s time to freshen up our shoe closet and buy a new pair (or even three) of sandals. We don’t know about you, but we’re getting tired of our sneakers and are already looking forward to the latest trend sandals 2023! There seems to be more choice of chic summer shoes this season than ever before and there is undoubtedly something for every taste and style! So go ahead – get ready for a little shopping tour and discover the latest shoe trends for summer 2023 below!

Trend sandals 2023: We all wear these models

Long days and nights, wonderful weather and airy outfits – we love summer! The trend sandals 2023 are fun and transform even the simplest look into a great eye-catcher.

Minimalist sandals

midi skirt and blazer combine minimalist sandals trend 2023

And good news for all the minimalist girls out there! Minimalism is a big thing right now and more and more women are looking for comfort and versatility. So it’s no wonder that minimalist summer shoes are among the hottest trend sandals of 2023.

trend sandals 2023 combine miniskirt in summer

True to the motto “less is more”, minimalist sandals in neutral colors and without any embellishments are the new favorite of all fashion girls. The summer shoes impress with their timeless elegance and can also be wonderfully combined with absolutely everything. Wear it with a feminine midi skirt for the office or casually with shorts and t-shirts – the sky is the limit!

Strappy sandals as a shoe trend in summer 2023

strappy sandals trend 2023 which shoes to wear with jeans in summer

Fashion trends aside, there are some timeless styles that will probably never go out of style and such is the case with strappy sandals. The popular classic shoe looks very elegant thanks to the filigree straps and, in combination with a small heel, conjures up slender legs. A real win-win situation, right? Simple, elegant and still very sexy – this is how strappy sandals can be described in a few words. The trend shoes are real all-rounders when it comes to styling and look equally great with a playful dress or casual jeans.

Roman sandals are back in fashion

how to combine roman sandals styling tips warm season trend sandals 2023

Roman sandals or gladiator sandals – whatever we call them, there’s no denying that sandals are back in fashion. The long lacing or straps along the ankles are typical of the summer shoes and they look particularly gorgeous with short mini dresses and skirts. However, the trend sandals 2023 are much more elegant and filigree than before and give every look a playful touch.

Wedge sandals are back

which shoes to combine with a midi skirt wedge heel sandals trends 2023

Do you find high heels and stilettos uncomfortable, but still want a little more height? The trend sandals 2023 have something to offer you too! The wedge heel is making a huge comeback this year and is much cooler and more elegant. The timeless classic has been seen all over the catwalks and numerous designers, including Versace and Fendi, have brought it back to life. But forget the chunky models from the 2000s – the wedge heel 2.0 looks much more delicate and elegant and therefore harmonises particularly well with our airy skirts and dresses.

Flache Slingback-Sandalen

flat slingback sandals trend 2023 styling tips summer

After we all wore slingbacks in spring, flat slingback sandals are now moving into our shoe closets. The summer shoes are wonderfully comfortable and are characterized by delicate straps that gently caress the heels. This ensures a better grip and also makes our feet appear more delicate and filigree. What’s not to love about it?

what are slingback sandals shoe trends summer 2023

If you want a little more height, choose slingback sandals with a small heel. And the best? The sandal trend goes with absolutely everything. Whether with jeans, shorts or dresses – slingback sandals always look great.

Summer shoes with a square toe

square toe shoes fashion trend summer trend sandals 2023

Forget uncomfortable, pointed toe caps! The trend sandals 2023 with square toes are our new favorite for the summer!

what is the sandals trend 2023 shoes with square toe fashion trend summer

The shoes offer much more comfort and look much more elegant. We particularly like the sandals with a filigree heel, which conjure up long legs for us.

Flip-Flops as Sandals Trend 2023

platform sandals trend 2023, toe separators are popular this summer

We love our flip flops! But this year we’re not only wearing them to the beach or on vacation, because the comfortable classic has been given a modern upgrade for the coming season. Flip-flops with heels or a platform sole have already taken our hearts by storm and are being celebrated as THE shoe trend in summer 2023. No wonder – the shoes look surprisingly chic and upgrade absolutely every look in no time at all.

Loud neon colors

trend sandals 2023 which shoes to wear with jeans in summer

Loud neon colors are a huge trend right now and are just perfect for the summer season! And since we wear everything in color, we also choose trend sandals 2023 in bright nuances.

trend sandals 2023 summer shoes trends summer 23

Sometimes in pink à la Barbiecore, sky blue or neon green – the sky is the limit and the summer shoes literally make our outfits shine! Whether you use the shoes as a small statement accent or wear the statement colors from head to toe is purely a matter of taste – anything you like is allowed.

Platform shoes combine sandals in the summer trend 2023

