Girls, spring is finally here! And what does that mean? It’s about time to update our wardrobes and stow the thick coats and sweaters deep in the basement. But as you know, an outfit is only perfect with the right shoes. If you’re looking to give your Spring wardrobe a seasonal update, start at the bottom with the latest footwear trends for 2023. From classic Mary Janes to girly ballet flats and mesh pumps, this year has a super exciting range of styles to choose from there is certainly something for every taste and style. So, what are you waiting for? Read on and get ready to go shopping!

Shoe trends 2023: Mary Janes are a must in spring

They’re back! Or were they gone at all? Mary Janes are a timeless classic and it’s no surprise they continue to be one of the biggest footwear trends for 2023. However, the popular shoe has said goodbye to its boring and old-fashioned image and is much cooler for the coming season!

Sometimes with a thick heel, spiced up with beautiful bows or in a trendy gothic look – Mary Janes are an absolute must in spring 2023 and will accompany us into summer. How you style the trendy shoes depends on your own taste. Whether with maxi dresses for women over 50 or classic with jeans for everyday life – everything that you like is allowed and Mary Janes give even the simplest outfit an elegant touch.

Statement Ballerinas as a Fashion Trend

This year fashion designers are inspired by the elegant ballet dancers. Do you remember the balletcore fashion trend? Once frowned upon as boring, ballerinas are making a huge comeback and will be celebrated as one of the most important shoe trends in spring 2023. The flats have been seen all over the catwalks, albeit with a fashion upgrade.

Forget the boring styles we wore as little girls. Sometimes in a metallic look, bright neon colors or with small buckles – the ballerinas look cooler than ever this year and are ideal for welcoming spring. As far as styling is concerned, the trend shoes are a real all-rounder and can be worn in very different ways. Ballerina flats and a midi skirt or dress may be a real classic, but if you want to be trendy this year, you can wear the feminine shoes with casual baggy jeans in a style break.

The wedge heel is back

Retro is hip – this is the easiest way to describe the shoe trends for 2023. This year we’re leaving our uncomfortable stilettos in the closet because wedge heels are (fortunately) all the rage again. Fashion designers such as Dior, Bottega Veneta and Chanel have brought the timeless classic back to life and we couldn’t be happier.

In contrast to classic pumps, wedge heels are much more comfortable and also conjure up slim and long legs. What’s not to love about it? For a tailor-made look, we combine the wedge heels with elegant skirts and dresses. But the shoes also look great with jeans and are a smarter alternative to sneakers.

Flip-flops as one of the biggest shoe trends for 2023

Our beloved flip-flops get a fashion upgrade for the coming season and toe separators are the new must-have for all fashion girls! Who would have thought? And no – we no longer wear the shoes in the swimming pool, because toe separators look much more stylish and elegant. Classically flat, with heels or platform sandals – the selection of models is really huge and toe separators in the most diverse variations have become indispensable in our shoe closets.

Toe separators with a small heel, which visually stretch our legs, are particularly popular this year. How high the heel is is purely a matter of taste and the trend shoes can be found both with a chunky block heel and in the form of kitten heels.

Mesh shoes for a trendy look

Sheer mesh tops or even dresses have been a hit for the last year and the mesh trend is here to stay. Numerous fashion designers have included shoes made of mesh and netting in their collections and we have to admit – the models are a great eye-catcher. So if you like trying out new styles and experimenting with your looks, you can’t go wrong with the trend models. The fine material provides a wonderfully delicate touch and enhances our outfits in no time at all.

Cowboy-Mules

Two classics, a completely new and exciting look – cowboy mules are THE shoe trend for spring 2023. A bit western, a bit futuristic, mules are getting a modern update for the coming season. But what are cowboy mules? Well, the shoes look like classic cowboy boots in the front area – but not as boots, but as mules with a heel.

Cowboy mules score with a cool mix of elegant and casual and numerous it girls wear the trend shoes all over the place. How can the shoes be combined? Just as you want! Sometimes with jeans or a feminine dress – cowboy mules go with absolutely everything and are always a real eye-catcher.