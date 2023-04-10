How could we express our anticipation for spring and spice up our outfits in no time? With a new and chic manicure, of course! Our hands are our business card and an elegant nail design is the icing on the cake of every look. From bright and colorful patterns to classic French nails – the nail trends in spring 2023 are really fun and literally make our fingernails shine. But with all the inspiration on the Internet, choosing the right nail design is all the more difficult. But don’t worry, because that’s what we’re here for you after all! We looked around for you and put together some of the prettiest gel nail ideas for spring. Let’s begin – read on and call the nail salon today!

Gel nails ideas for spring

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

We all know that the weather has a strong influence on our clothing and nail polish choices. While dark and saturated colors are more important in winter and autumn, everything revolves around light nuances and playful patterns in the warm spring and summer months. Think of neon pink, yellow, blue or soft pastel shades – the nail polish trends always put you in a good mood and real works of art are created on our fingernails! And we promise you – you will really love our gel nails ideas for spring!

Swirl pattern as a nail trend

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Looking for spring gel nail ideas that really stand out? We have the perfect look for you! Swirl Nails have already taken social media and our hearts by storm over the last year and will continue to be with us for the coming season. Especially in light colors like yellow and blue, swirl nails are simply made for spring and make us dream of our next vacation.

French Nails mit Details

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

When it comes to gel nail ideas for spring, then of course French nails should not be missing from our list. The timeless classic always looks chic and radiates a timeless, simple elegance. If the original look is too boring for you, combine French nails with details!

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Sometimes with butterflies, glitter or flowers – there are absolutely no limits to your imagination and the small decorations give our manicure an exciting touch. And the best? French nails work perfectly on absolutely any length and look gorgeous on short nails too.

Gel nails ideas for spring: glitter always works

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

Also for those of you who want more glamour, we have some great gel nails ideas for spring! Glitter, glitter and even more glitter – sparkling nail designs are very popular this year and make our hands shine. Our favorite look for this season? Soft pastel colors and glitter – a manicure like this definitely looks good and really comes into its own on slightly tanned skin.

Elegant Ombrè-Nails

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Noble, chic and incredibly feminine – we love ombre nails! Although nail design is nothing new, it never ceases to enchant us with its simple elegance. The look looks equally good on short and long gel nails and can be worn in a wide variety of color combinations. If you like it more reserved, you can use soft nuances such as white and light rose. Ombre nails in bright neon colors, on the other hand, put you in a good mood and go perfectly with spring.

Red nails for spring

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Whether in winter or as gel nails ideas for spring – red nails always work and look very classy all year round. Nail trend back and forth – red is and will probably always remain a classic, with which we are always in good hands. Especially red in the all-over look is a great eye-catcher and immediately catches the eye.

Gel nails ideas in black

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Who says spring should only be bright colors? The grunge style is one of the biggest fashion trends this year and this also applies to our nails! So embrace your gothic side and opt for a black nail design! To adapt to the manicure of the season, you can complement the look with spring-like details. How about colorful butterflies, for example? Or maybe little flowers? There are absolutely no limits to your imagination when it comes to gel nail ideas for spring – pretty much anything you fancy is allowed!

Viva Magenta Nails

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Gel nail ideas for spring with the Pantone color of the year? Bring it on! Viva Magenta Nails are being hailed as THE nail trend and it’s not hard to see why. The trend color is a real eye-catcher and makes our hands shine. The rich color enhances even the simplest nail design in no time at all and looks fantastic on the nails.

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova