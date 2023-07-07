These nail trends round off your holiday outfit perfectly!

Is summer vacation just around the corner? In addition to the right holiday outfits, a chic manicure should not be missing! Bright colors and playful patterns are fun and holiday nails put us in the holiday mood immediately! Which summer nails are popular this year?

Lying on the beach all day, drinking refreshing cocktails and exploring new places – for most of us, summer vacation is the absolute highlight of the year! But we don’t only use bright colors and colorful patterns for our holiday outfits. Our fingernails can also be brightly colored and fun, and chic holiday nails literally make our hands shine! Which nail designs are popular this year and which nail polish colors do we paint our fingernails with for the summer holidays?

Holiday nails: The most beautiful nail designs for the summer holiday

Blue nails

Summer, sun, beach – when it comes to cool holiday nails, the color blue is definitely our undisputed number 1! The shade immediately makes us dream of summer vacation and scores with a timeless elegance.

Whether a deep royal blue or a dreamy sky blue – the selection of nuances is really huge and a nail design in blue is always a great eye-catcher.

When it comes to nail designs, there are no limits to your creativity. Those who prefer it simpler can wear blue in an all-over look. However, the color can be wonderfully combined with other shades and playful designs and always results in an eye-catching look.

Palm trees as holiday nail designs

Join us on a journey that will take you to a tropical paradise. Whether you’re dreaming of an exotic island vacation or want to add a summery touch to your manicure, palm trees are THE holiday nail design and the epitome of summer chic. The nail trend is particularly effective in combination with bright neon colors in the popular ombre look. The yellow and orange hues of the sunset create a magical atmosphere and make our hands shine.

Flower nails as a nail trend in summer 2023

Whether as dreamy holiday nails or romantic flowers in the hair – flowers are everywhere at the moment and are considered the epitome of femininity and elegance.

A nail design with small flowers gives our hands a girly touch and you can’t go wrong with a manicure like this in summer.

Holiday nails in neon colors

The brighter and more colorful, the better – our holiday nails can really pop and be colorful this year! Bright neon colors like pink, orange, yellow, etc. set the tone when it comes to nail trends this summer and make a fashion statement. Since the nail polish colors are striking enough on their own, we prefer not to use any embellishments – perfect for anyone who wants to paint their fingernails themselves.

Classic in white

A nail design for the holidays does not always have to be eye-catching and colorful – simple shades such as white, cream and nude are a timeless classic and look gorgeous at any time of the year. The colors are the perfect basis for experimenting with different patterns and trying out new looks. Sometimes with delicate swirl patterns as in the photo, with a little glitter for a touch of glamor or as chrome nails – white radiates timeless elegance and always ensures a polished and noble manicure.

Nail design for holidays: Turquoise is trendy

The combination of blue and green is simply part of summer and turquoise is being hailed as one of the biggest nail polish trends for 2023! The dreamy color makes us dream of a beach vacation and exudes a wonderful holiday feeling. Especially in combination with some glitter, the nail design lets our nails shine and you can only put yourself in a good mood.

Animal-Prints

Animal prints have already taken our closets by storm and will be gracing our fingernails in the coming months. Whether leo or zebra pattern as in the photo above – the holiday nails are fun and a colorful eye-catcher. The nail design can be complemented with any color to your heart’s content and looks surprisingly elegant. Whether with pink, green or nude colors as a base – anything you like is allowed.

Rainbow Nails

Can’t decide on a specific nail polish color? You don’t have to! Our holiday nails are the perfect excuse to step out of our comfort zone and try a new, bolder look. Rainbow nails in soft pastel colors are made for summer and immediately put us in a holiday mood.

Milk Nails as Nail Trend 2023

With all the bright colors and designs, we sometimes feel like something simple and elegant – and this is exactly where milk nails come into play as a nail trend in summer 2023. The manicure looks incredibly classy and ensures a clean look. And if you still want to spice up your nail design for the holidays, you can add small blossoms to Milk Nails as shown in the photo.

Fruit Nails

Fun, playful and a great eye-catcher – Fruit Nails are all the rage right now and a great choice for holiday nails! Whether cherries, strawberries, watermelons, etc. – this year we are wearing our favorite fruit on our fingernails and the nail designs radiate a good mood.

Orange als Nagellack-Trend

If you want to start the holiday season boldly, you can opt for holiday nails in bright orange! Whether a soft coral tone or a strong sunny orange – the color palette is really huge, so there is something for every taste. And the best? The bright nuances look really gorgeous in combination with tanned skin and bring out our summer complexion perfectly.

Colored french nails

Classic French nails in white are officially a thing of the past! Colored French nails are the new favorite of all fashionistas and are best suited for an elegant nail design for the holidays. The look works with both long and short nails and always puts you in a good mood. Which color combinations you choose is purely a matter of taste – the sky is the limit!

