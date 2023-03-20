March is the right time to plant balcony boxes, tubs and flower pots. If you want to enjoy a magnificent bloom in the coming months, then you can plant these flowers now.

Plant flowers in March: These species are ideal for the balcony garden

Would you like a splendor of flowers on the balcony? Then start planting and sowing in the spring. If you bought young plants from the garden center or grew the flowers yourself on the windowsill, then you should first let them acclimate in an unheated room. Then leave the windows open for 4-5 hours on a sunny day and then you can plant the young plants in the window box or tub. If you put freshly bought flowers directly outside, then they will be enormously stressed. This is because they are mostly preferred in greenhouses and can only thrive outdoors after an acclimatization period. Before you sow or plant the flowers, change the substrate and work compost into the potting soil. The plants need a lot of nutrients so that they can grow quickly.

We list the most beautiful flowering balcony plants:

Which types of roses are perfect for the balcony?

Roses traditionally come into the flower bed or bucket at the end of March – beginning of April. There is a wide variety of varieties, with floribunda and small shrubs being the best. But climbing roses also feel at home on the balcony at home and provide blooming splendor.

Climbing roses such as “Florentina” or “Jasmina” are hardy, have a compact habit and thrive in tubs. Both varieties require a climbing aid.

Small shrub roses such as “Toscana”, “Amica” or “Heidetraum” also remain compact and reach a maximum height of barely 50 cm. They thrive best in full sun, although “Amica” also does well in partial shade.

The apple rose (rosehip) is a compact shrub. It reaches a maximum growth height of 100 cm.

Sow these summer flowers for the balcony in March

Marigolds are true permanent bloomers and feel particularly comfortable on the balcony at home. As soon as the permafrost is over, you can sow them. The marigolds are ideal for both the hanging basket and the balcony box. Maintenance is extremely easy. If the location suits you, they will thank you with a magnificent display of flowers all summer long.

Zinnias are among the most popular balcony flowers. They can be sown directly in the balcony box as early as March, after the end of the permanent frosts. Plant the seeds 7 cm apart for a magnificent bloom. Although they can also thrive well in semi-shade and in sunny locations, they will produce fewer flowers. Sun worshipers feel most comfortable in full sun.

Last chance to plant those spring flowers and flowering shrubs

Forked tulips are already available in garden centers. So if you missed the right time in autumn, you now have a second chance. However, spring is not a good time to plant tulip bulbs. They need more time to sprout and are unlikely to flower.

Daffodils are also best planted in September so that they can develop their roots. But if you missed the date in autumn, you can buy early spring flowering bulbs and plant them directly in the balcony box.

Dwarf rhododendrons (azaleas), for example the “Scarlet Wonder” variety, are small, bushy shrubs that are perfect for the container garden on the balcony. Most Japanese varieties also remain compact, such as the “Pink Spider” azalea, which grows to a maximum height of 50 cm.

Plant flowers in March: long-term bloomers

The ice begonias (God’s Eye) will bloom profusely even in semi-shade. The prerequisite, however, is that the flowers get at least 2 hours of sun in the morning. Plant the young plants in the window boxes and the flower pots from mid-March, after the end of the permafrost. Place the young plants at a distance of 16 to 20 cm from each other.

Shrub daisies are among the permanent bloomers on the balcony. The flowering period extends from May to October. They grow up to a maximum of one meter in height, but most strains reach an average of around 70 cm. Many shrub daisies also provide food for bees and bumblebees.

The Goldmarie is one of the most popular balcony flowers. Its golden yellow flowers shine in the window box. The ornamental plant has a bushy habit. The young plants are already in the balcony box in mid-March and bloom from May.

Ranunculus comes in a wide variety of colors to choose from. They are very easy to care for and, thanks to their long stems, are also ideal as cut plants. Their double flowers are a real eye-catcher in every balcony box.