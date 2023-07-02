Watch the video: These plants keep mosquitoes and other annoying insects away.

These plants keep insects/mosquitoes away. A balmy summer evening and your ears are buzzing again. How annoying! But it doesn’t always have to be chemical preparations to get rid of insects. Many plants and herbs work almost as well as an insect repellent.

1. Real Lavender

The evergreen plant works well against flies. The fragrance also repels mosquitoes, ticks and lice.

2. Basil

This herb is said to be particularly effective against mosquitoes and flies. In addition, it is convenient for cooking.

3. Marigold

The beautiful flower has a deterrent effect on mosquitoes and lice. Positive side effect: It offers a source of nectar for bees and bumblebees.

4. Catnip

As its name suggests, this plant is particularly popular with cats. Many four-legged friends become very crazy when they smell catnip for a long time. The nepetalactone contained in the plant is said to keep mosquitoes at bay.

5. Peppermint

Spiders, mosquitoes and ants do not like peppermint. The intense smell deters the annoying insects.

6. Rosemary

Not only a real helper in the kitchen: rosemary also drives away fleas and ticks. It is therefore particularly suitable for households with pets.

Bonus tip: sage

If you don’t want snails in your garden, you should plant sage. Especially as a bed border, the intense cloud of scent keeps snails away permanently.

