Here is the rosemary that with its many properties becomes excellent to put on the nape. Why could it save your life? The experts speak

Rosemary – Nanopress.it

Who is it that does not have in house of rosemary? It is impossible to give up this plant with a thousand virtues, which for centuries has been used not only in the culinary field but also as a seasoning for traditional dishes. You may not know it, but there is an ancient method which consists of putting it on the nape of the neck: but for what reason? The experts explain the benefitstreatment and even preparation.

What are the particularities of rosemary?

As mentioned, the rosemary plant it is present in all homes in order to exploit all its potential and not only in the culinary field. An ancient plant that was used in medicine and well-being, such as natural ingredient not irritating.

Small pieces of rosemary
Rosemary in small pieces-NanoPress.it

Then he also joined the kitchen with preparations of traditional and non-traditional dishes embellish and flavor all dishes. It is an aromatic herb – Rosmarinus officinalis – with therapeutic properties beyond the average to solve all the problems that arise day after day.

In general, rosemary is a valid help against all joint pain and to eliminate the tensions of stress. Among his a thousand properties we can also mention its antineuralgic action, an improvement effect for breathing and coughing.

Not only that, it is also used for the digestive system, because it manages to facilitate the production of bile and the digestion in general. For greater clarity:

  • It is an excellent digestive
  • It is an excellent diuretic
  • It is an excellent ally for the contrast of intestinal gas
  • It is great for stimulating metabolism and bowel function.
Branch of rosemary
Rosemary branch-NanoPress.it

Rosemary can be applied as an essential oil, it can be added to dishes as a seasoning and then it can also be drunk thanks to a delicious hot herbal tea. Then there is a method that involves its application directly on the nape of the neck: how to do it?

Rosemary on the nape: benefits and technique

There’s a ancient remedy who expects to be able to put rosemary on the nape of the neck in order to obtain many benefits. It is an inexpensive, fast, fragrant method that can give those who need it a lot of relief.

In order to prepare this excellent solutionthe ingredients are as follows:

  • A few sprigs of very fresh rosemary
  • 1 liter of 70% alcohol

Take i sprigs of rosemary and break it up by putting it inside the container. Immediately after, add the alcohol to the brim. Close and leave to rest for 15 days in a dark and well-ventilated place.

During this period of time, shake the jar every day in order to revive the solution and make it perfect for its application. Once the exposure time has passed, open the jar and soak a cotton swab.

Cut the rosemary
Cut the rosemary-NanoPress.it

The person concerned will have to lie on his stomach with the nape of the neck “naked”. The cotton ball will have to be placed on the hollow behind the head: this is an ancient and excellent method to eliminate pain in the nape – cervical and back.

