These protein bars are a healthy touch for the intestines: just a few ingredients are enough

Protein bars are an excellent source of energy and a panacea for the intestine. Especially these that can be prepared at home

Among the quickest and most practical snacks, perfect especially for those who follow a certain type of diet, the protein bars they can prove to be the most convenient and fastest choice. These bars have been produced above all to meet the needs of athletes, thanks to the high percentage of proteins contained in each of them. They are a very useful snack to be consumed for post-workout muscle recovery, but not only.

I’m also great snack which can also be as delicious as any other snack, also rich in other ingredients such as nuts, seeds, peanut butter, vitamins, minerals, etc. and they can be found with both vegetable and animal proteins in them. Furthermore, their protein content can vary according to the type of bar, as well as the taste. However, protein bars are not only a substitute for main meals, but can also be an excellent snack that can also be associated with main meals.

Banana Bread Protein Bars

Protein bars contain natural and healthy ingredients, which is why there is also the possibility of being able to reproduce them at home without necessarily having to buy them. Thanks to the combination of a few ingredients, it is possible to make your own supply of protein bars, to consume them when necessary. There is a particular recipe that can be made easily and quickly directly at home, with natural and simple ingredients. It’s about the Bread Protein Bars all Banana high in protein.

Ingredients

2 ripe bananas; 1 egg 3 tablespoons maple syrup (or honey) 2/3 tablespoons peanut butter 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup almond flour 1 scoop protein powder (preferably vanilla) 1/4 cup flour 1/2 teaspoon baking soda chocolate chips (to taste)

Procedure

Step 1. It will be necessary to preheat the oven to 180 degrees, while mashing the bananas in a bowl. Then add the egg, maple syrup (or honey), peanut butter and vanilla extract, then mix it all together.

Step 2. Subsequently, the almond flour will be added gradually, with the protein powder and the bicarbonate. Once you have obtained the batter with all the ingredients, finally you can also mix the chocolate chips, to add in the quantity you prefer.

Step 3. A pan will be prepared with parchment paper, over which the batter will then be spread. The mixture will be baked for about 17/23 minutes, until it has solidified, remaining a little damp in the centre. Once the product has been removed from the oven, it will be left to cool for a few minutes before being cut into squares or small rectangles and consumed.

You can also add other ingredients to the recipe according to your preferences. There are those who prefer to use oatmeal, bitter cocoa or rolled oats to be included in the dough, raisins, various dried fruit, seeds, etc. It is also possible to cover the bars with dark chocolate or add other light topics.

