These raw vitamin bombs should be on every menu

Not only lettuce, cucumbers or tomatoes are suitable for raw consumption. There are several other types of vegetables that not only taste delicious raw, but are also very healthy. Our editors have put together the most important vitamin bombs for you.

In order to prepare a tasty meal from vegetables, they do not have to be overcooked right away. It also doesn’t make it taste any better, not to mention that many vitamins are lost during cooking. Fresh, unprocessed veggies are an asset to your diet—they’re light, crunchy, and go great with delicious dips.

Cauliflower

Brussels sprouts can also be eaten uncooked. But only very few have used the small green balls for their raw vegetable salad. With a delicious dip or as a crunchy addition to a salad, Brussels sprouts are also great raw.

sweet potatoes

eat potatoes raw? Out of the question, because they belong to the nightshade family and contain solanine. The situation is different with sweet potatoes. You can also eat them raw and don’t even have to peel them. Just try sweet potatoes as fine graters in a salad.

Broccoli

Broccoli contains a lot of vitamin C, potassium, iron and valuable antioxidants such as glycosinolates, which are said to protect against cancer. As you can see, broccoli is a real superfood. Treat yourself to the pretty green trees just raw.

cauliflower

Cauliflower is also very healthy and delicious raw. But when you buy it, make sure that its leaves are nice and green and that the flower itself is spotless.

Red cabbage

Red cabbage, blue cabbage or red cabbage – no matter what you call it, you can definitely eat the purple-colored vegetable raw. Incidentally, this also applies to its other cabbage relatives, savoy cabbage, white cabbage and kale. If you are sensitive, you should blanch cabbage before eating it as it is difficult to digest.

asparagus

The rumor that asparagus is poisonous when eaten raw has been around for a long time. But that’s not true. But it is better to use very thin and delicate sticks. Because the thicker, the tart is the summer vegetable. The taste of raw asparagus is reminiscent of pea pods.

fennel

Fennel is simply a miracle tuber and helps with stomach cramps and cold symptoms. And these vegetables can also be eaten raw. However, some find the taste too sharp or bitter.

Spinach

Spinach doesn’t have to be mushy and eaten with blubber. The fresh green leaves are also really good in salads. With oil, lemon juice, honey and toasted pine nuts, spinach becomes poetry.

Chicory

Chicory contains many healthy bitter substances – so it’s no wonder that children in particular prefer to do without the buds. However, if you combine the chicory with chopped apples or oranges, feta and walnuts, the salad becomes a real taste explosion.

Kohlrabi

On the other hand, the little ones also like these vegetables. Kohlrabi is a popular side dish in the lunch box and has a sweet, juicy taste when raw – the perfect snack for in between.

Mangold

Looks like spinach, tastes a little like it too: but Swiss chard is a turnip plant. The vegetables are also good for a raw vegetable salad. However, if you suffer from iron deficiency or kidney disease, it is better to avoid larger amounts of chard. Because the oxalic acid it contains can inhibit the absorption of iron and promote the formation of kidney stones.

Zucchini

Although it looks like a cucumber, it is almost always cooked: the zucchini. You can also eat the green vegetables raw. For example, slice it wafer-thin and add olive oil, salt and pepper, and a tasty delicatessen salad is ready.

pumpkin

Soup, oven-roasted vegetables, compote – there are many ways to prepare pumpkin. But many do not even know that it can also be eaten raw. The Hokkaido variety is the tastiest. Just make a salad or hummus out of raw pumpkin.

With some types of vegetables, however, it is better not to eat them raw, as they contain toxic substances. These include potatoes, beans, aubergines and legumes. And wild mushrooms should always be heated before consumption, as they could not only contain toxins, but also a fox tapeworm.