Satisfy your salt cravings with delicious celery fries that you can make in the oven or air fryer! Not only are these recipes easy and delicious, they’re great for dipping and way healthier than potato fries!

Recipe for Crispy Celery Fries

preparation time: 15 minutes

cooking time: 35 minutes

total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients for 6 servings:

2 celery (about 1 kg)

1 tablespoon of black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary

preparation:

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper to make cleaning easier. Cut off the ends of the celery root and peel to remove the thick outer skin. Cut the celery into thin sticks. Bring a pot of cold water to a boil, add the celery root and cook for 2 minutes. Drain and let cool for 5 minutes. In a large mixing bowl, combine the celery fries, oil, and fresh rosemary. Shake them until well covered. Place the celery sticks in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Grind the black pepper on top. Bake for 30-35 minutes, turning halfway through.

Notes on the recipe:

Peeled celery should be used immediately or stored in water to avoid discoloration.

Make sure you cut it into really thin fries. They should all be about the same width so they bake evenly.

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for about 2 days. Reheat them in the oven.

Why should you choose this alternative of potato chips

Fast and easy : These celery fries really couldn’t be easier to make than at home. Peel, chop and bake!

: These celery fries really couldn’t be easier to make than at home. Peel, chop and bake! Precious : Celeriac has a far stronger flavor than potatoes and a sweet, slightly nutty flavor that is intensified by baking.

: Celeriac has a far stronger flavor than potatoes and a sweet, slightly nutty flavor that is intensified by baking. Everyday Ingredients : Celeriac is available in most medium to large supermarkets and you have everything else in your kitchen cupboard.

: Celeriac is available in most medium to large supermarkets and you have everything else in your kitchen cupboard. About half the carbohydrate content of potatoes: Celery has about half the carbohydrate content of potatoes. While it’s not necessarily low carb, it’s a perfect substitute when you’re trying to cut carbs. In addition, celeriac is rich in vitamin K.

Frequently asked questions about this recipe

How do you make celery fries crispy? Celeriac chips never get as crispy as the potato variety, but the best way to get them crispy is to spread them evenly in the roasting pan. Use more than one sheet if necessary.

What to serve with this recipe: How do you like to eat your fries? These make the perfect substitute, so just serve them up with your favorite healthy grilled recipes. They taste great with grilled shrimp with garlic. Or serve them as a side to chicken and burgers. They are light and healthy and contain a lot of fibre.

What dips go well with these low carb fries? Either buy sugar-free dips at the grocery store or make your own healthy dips at home. The celery fries will taste delicious with a roasted red pepper dip. Of course, the healthy honey mustard is a crowd favorite and always a good choice. And for a bit of spiciness, dip them in jalapeno ranch dressing.

Air Fryer Celery Fries with Spicy Vegan Mayo

preparation time: 10 Min.

cooking time: 18 minutes

Extra time: 20 Min.

total time: 48 minutes

Ingredients for 4 servings:

½ celeriac, peeled and cut into 1.5 cm sticks

750ml of water

1 tablespoon lime juice

For the mayo sauce:

80 g vegan mayonnaise

1 tablespoon brown mustard

1 teaspoon powdered horseradish

A pinch of salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preparation:

Place the celery root in a bowl. Pour in water and lime juice. Mix and leave for 20 minutes. Preheat the air fryer to 200 degrees. Prepare the mayo sauce. Mix together vegan mayonnaise, mustard and horseradish powder. Keep the mixture covered in the fridge until ready to use. Drain the celery sticks, dry them and put them back in a bowl. Drizzle them with oil and season with salt and pepper. Swirl them to coat them evenly. Place the celery root in the basket of the air fryer. Cook the fries for about 10 minutes, checking how far they are halfway through. Shake the basket and continue cooking until crisp and browned, about 8 minutes longer. Serve the fries immediately with vegan mayo on the side.

