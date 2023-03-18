We can finally say goodbye to winter, because spring is already here! The early bloomers are blooming, bees are waking up and the spring mood is in the air. We are also looking forward to Easter, which this year falls early in April – the 9th. Until then there are hardly more than three weeks and you can already start busy with the decorations. And since we love recycling unnecessary materials, we’ve taken the trouble to collect a few ideas for Easter decorations you can make out of egg cartons. Celebrate with a homemade Easter decoration!

Easter decorations on a tight budget: try recycling!

If you think about it, Easter decorations don’t have to be expensive. Especially when the budget is tight, you can use many cheap materials and use them to conjure up a beautiful decoration for the party. This is especially true for natural materials, but also for seemingly unnecessary things that each of us uses every day. This includes empty cardboard tubes, cans, plastic boxes and of course – egg cartons. Check out what fun things you can do with the empty cardboard boxes for Easter!

Make a wreath out of egg cartons for Easter

Pick up paper egg cartons and give them a new life as chic table decorations! Cut out the egg cups in groups of three and paint them white or any other color you like. Then arrange them in a circle and fill them with eggs, flowers, succulents or candy!

To make the base even more stable, you can cut pieces out of the egg carton lid and use them to connect the triple cups together at the bottom. You can also use a hot glue gun.

How do you make flowers from egg carton?

The egg carton cups are perfect for making colorful flowers for a vase or door wreath. Children can also participate in this craft project. You will surely have a lot of fun.

And this is how you can turn the egg carton into pretty flowers:

Cut the egg carton apart. Use the cups and tall dividers to create flowers. Use the lid to shape leaves.

Use your imagination to create your own flower shapes or check out the patterns above.

Paint the flowers and leaves.

Layer different flower shapes on top of each other to create 3D flowers.

Add fun embellishments like glitter, stones, beads and muffin cups to create unique flowers.

When you are happy with the flower, use hot glue to glue all the layers together.

Glue the flowers to wooden skewers or drinking straws if you want to arrange them in a vase, or attach them to a cardboard ring to make a wreath.

Make spring murals with flowers yourself

You can also make very simple flowers out of the egg cartons if you round off the corners of the cups with scissors. Another great idea for the crafted flowers would be sticking them to a canvas and framing them like a bouquet painting. The colorful piece of art would stand beautifully in the hallway and create a spring mood.

Make spring flowers out of egg cartons for Easter

We love spring flowers! And while nothing beats fresh-cut flowers, these paper and egg-carton daffodils have some benefits too. On the one hand they stay fresh forever and on the other hand it is a lot of fun to make them yourself.

You will need egg carton, glue gun, green cardboard and yellow craft paint. Cut out 6 petals and a round base to attach to. The bell is cut from one of the bumps in the egg carton. And then stamens from another piece. Then just glue everything together. Roll out a stick of green cardboard. Paint the flower, let it dry and glue it to the stem. And that’s it: beautiful spring flowers for the table or windowsill that never wither.

If you have a few extra egg cartons lying around, you can cut up some snowdrops and put them in a vase to complement the daffodils. The partition walls of the egg carton are perfect for this. Simply paint white and stick to a stick of green paper or pipe cleaner.

Simple natural decoration for Easter in an egg carton

Here’s an Easter craft that’s fun in more ways than one. First of all, it’s spring and it’s the best time to plant this and that. And with this craft project you have the opportunity to combine crafting with growing plants.

When eggs are bought, egg cartons come with them. Colorful egg cartons, for example made from organic eggs, are a lot of fun if you want to do handicrafts with them. For example, if you grow cress in a green box, the decoration will be quite beautiful without having to use paint. However, a bit of color can come into play if you want to turn the small seed tray into an Easter decoration. How? By painting the center prongs of the cardboard yellow and filling them with small Styrofoam balls painted yellow to form little chickens looking up. Very cute!

Tipp: Attach the yellow styrofoam balls to toothpicks that you insert directly into the box.

Colorful chicks tinker with egg cartons for a colorful decoration

Turn some painted eggs into colorful chicks with glowing feathers that you can place anywhere in the room! You will need: colored eggs of any material, egg carton, scissors, acrylic paint, craft brushes, yellow felt triangles, hot glue and colored feathers. Then just follow these instructions: