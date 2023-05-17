These remedies help against weeds in the lawn or bed!

In the lawn or in the bed – field grasses are a real nightmare for many hobby gardeners. It is difficult to get rid of wild grasses with root shoots. In today’s article, we’re taking one of the most stubborn weed species out there and telling you how to get rid of couch grass.

Combat couch grass: These methods are unsuccessful

When common couch grass spreads in the garden, it is difficult to get rid of it. The plant is very adaptable and quickly forms many root shoots and rhizomes. If only part of these roots remain in the ground, a new plant can grow from them. In good weather, couch grass rhizomes can grow up to 100 cm in length every year. They spread in the upper layer of soil and can crowd out other flat-rooted plants and conquer large areas in the garden within 1-2 years.

Couch grass has no special demands on the soil, they feel just as good in poor as well as in nutrient-rich soil. They prefer a location in full sun such as fields, flower meadows and lawns. Couch grass can also spread in sunny flower and vegetable beds. So the wild grass needs to be removed as soon as possible to prevent further problems. But how?

Pull out the weeds in the bed – tedious and not effective

What helps with other weed species proves less effective with couch grass. The weeds cannot be permanently removed by hooking or tearing. Even more so – if root parts remain in the soil, then each of these parts forms a new plant. In addition, mechanical removal with a hoe is very tedious.

Clear couch grass – only recommended for individual plants in the lawn

You can grub up couch grass if you notice individual plants in the garden. However, it is very important that you not only pick up the above-ground parts of the plant, but really all the roots. If it rained the day before, you can dig up the whole plant without much effort.

Home remedies and herbicides against couch grass can cause damage

While there are some herbicides and home remedies that have proven to be effective in fighting couch grass. However, one should be very careful with them and always make sure they are : 1) legal and 2) not harmful to other plants. Vinegar and salt water can destroy soil life and also destroy useful or ornamental plants. Some herbicides can permanently change the soil structure and get into the underwater.

Displace couch grass: This is how you finally get rid of the weeds in the bed!

An effective way to get rid of couch grass for good is to crowd out the weeds. This is particularly recommended for couch grass in the bed. You can try different variants:

Combat couch grass: Potatoes displace the weeds

The couch grass can be displaced by various deep-rooted plants. These can successfully compete with weeds for water and resources. Also, the crops have a low stature and produce lush foliage that shades the ground. Good for this purpose are potatoes, which successfully displace couch grass.

Green manure: Perennial grasses such as red clover help against weeds

Another variant would be to plant the bed with perennial plants such as red clover, Persian clover or alfalfa. They displace the weeds and enrich the soil at the same time. You can also cut the grass regularly and then simply leave the clippings where they are. So the wild grasses will get little sunlight and die. The most important thing with this method is that you have patience.

Combat couch grass in the lawn

If you have couch grass in your lawn, you can try different strategies. If there are few plants, try watering them with boiling water. The plants will turn yellow and die after several days.

Another method would be to apply liquid nitrogen fertilizer (120 g per 100 square meters) to the lawn every two weeks. Start fertilizing in May and stop in September. The aim: to strengthen the grass and promote rapid growth so that weeds are crowded out. However, this only works if it rains more frequently in summer or if you water the lawn.

Another variant, if the summer is rainy, is to cover the affected areas in the lawn with corrugated cardboard and then mulch it in addition. The cardboard will rot in the next few months and the wild grasses will also die. This process is also very slow and requires patience. In September you can then overseed the bare spots in the lawn.

However, if the summer is dry, you can instead cover the affected areas in the lawn with non-transparent, black fleece. This will suffocate the plants underneath.