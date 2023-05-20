These small (but significant) gestures promote sleep: like falling asleep within 2 minutes

Falling asleep isn’t always easy for everyone, but with some gestures you can promote sleep and be able to sleep within a few minutes.

A sleep of optimal duration and, above all, continuous is essential for health. And it is not only for the body, but also for the mind. Who wouldn’t feel tired after a completely sleepless night?

Not being able to fall asleep, waking up constantly and having other ailments can seriously undermine your condition with a direct repercussion on all aspects of life, both private and social. So how can we solve this condition once and for all? Here you are some small gestures that can promote sleep.

How to promote sleep with a few simple gestures

Learning to fall asleep, especially for those who can’t do it easily, is a real art to learn. There are few gestures to implement in your routine, but they can make a difference. These are essential because they mark a rhythm and a real habit for the body.

The method of falling asleep incorporates the elements that are introduced in pilot training in the United States, which gives a life hack to sleep quickly. It takes 6 weeks of training to do it, but within exactly 120 secondsyou will collapse despite noise, coffee and uncomfortable bed.

The first thing to do is learn to relax your face. Then everything from the forehead to the muscles of the mouth must give way. It is then necessary to lower the shoulders to release stress and let go. Exhale completely and relax the leg muscles, imagining something extremely relaxing for 10 seconds. Working on breathing and muscles helps a lot. You will not succeed immediately but progressively you will be able to fall asleep right away.

The breathing technique can also be connected to the powers of the meditation and of visualization, for this reason we are asked to imagine something relaxing that can be a place or a situation. To help yourself, especially at the beginning, you can push the tip of the tongue against the palate, in this way a forced relaxation is determined. The important thing is to keep breathing while doing the exercise.

Progressive muscle relaxation for ensure peace of mind for the body it also passes through the face so it is important to raise and lower the forehead, massage the eyebrows if necessary and then the cheeks, all those areas where we tend to put pressure on. Then there is the inversion technique which can be just as fast and recommended for those suffering from anxiety or insomnia. Focus on a quiet place that can refer to positive images and sensations, think of something beautiful you would like to do the next day or the person you would like to be with in that moment.

Studies have shown that creating a pleasant environment, even if only mental, it helps to improve the general sensation of the organism which in this way collaborates to free the mind from worry and stress which are surely enemies of sleep.