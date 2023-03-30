Most gardeners love to attract pollinators to the garden. However, there are plants that repel bees. In case you are allergic to bees, you can add such flowers to your garden. Read on and see the plants that are useless to bees. We have put together a list for you.

Plants that keep bees away

When it comes to fragrant plants like basil, rosemary, mint, and eucalyptus, the pure essential oils in these plants can deter bees while also being drawn to their flowers. Here are the plants most likely to keep bees away from your garden.

Forsythia has no nectar

Forsythia is an early flowering shrub that is often thought to be a favorite of bees. While it’s true that bees are attracted to the flowers, the amount of pollen they produce is questionable.

The amount of pollen in the forsythia flowers is relatively small. It is estimated that a single forsythia flower contains around 330 pollen grains. For comparison, a honey bee can collect up to 185,000 grains of pollen in a single day! Bees completely ignore forsythia and many other flowering plants because they do not provide nectar.

Why are cucumber plants not useful for bees

Bees tend to avoid the smell of cucumber plants. This plant that people love keeps bees away. It can be assumed that insects do not like the bitterness of cucumber skins due to the cucurbitacin contained in it.

Red geraniums do not attract insects

Red geraniums are proving to be plants that keep bees away. It is very interesting that bees cannot see the color red, therefore red flowers appear green to them and simply blend in with the surrounding foliage. In addition, these flowers contain very little pollen and have a lemongrass-like scent that biting insects don’t like. Give these flowers around 4-6 hours of sun daily.

Plants useless to bees: wormwood

Bees do not like the smell of wormwood plants because wormwood gives off a pungent odor that deters a variety of critters such as bees, deer, ticks and mites. The chemicals in wormwood are so powerful that farmers sometimes use it to repel fleas. This medicinal herb contains absinthe and thujone, substances that are toxic to both insects and humans in high doses. Wormwood can kill other plants in the immediate vicinity. So be careful if you want to plant it near a garden.

Marigolds deter bees

Marigolds act as a deterrent to bees. Although not scientifically studied, marigolds have been found to be unattractive to insects due to their pungent odor. Also, marigolds have very little pollen, so bees have little reason to visit them, even though they are attracted to their yellow and orange colors. These full and fluffy flowers make a beautiful addition to any landscape because of their bright colors and long flowering period.

Knock Out roses don’t offer much nectar

Bees love most roses, but the one type of rose that bees tend to avoid is called Knock Out roses. These roses are unattractive to insects because they only have a limited supply of pollen and nectar and the flower stalks are difficult to access. This variety comes in a variety of colors, but as we’ve already learned, red roses are the safest choice because bees can’t see the color red.

If you want to try your luck with other varieties of roses, opt for the crossed red or white blooms and make sure you choose an unscented variety. Flowers grown heavily tend to be less fragrant and have less nectar than other flowers, so they attract fewer bees.

Tropical lemongrass keeps insects away

Lemongrass is best known for repelling mosquitoes, but it’s also known for deterring other insects, including bees. Native to Sri Lanka, citronella grass is an exotic tropical grass that requires plenty of water. Although not considered invasive, this grass is fast growing and can uproot nearby plants. For this reason, and because it is sensitive to cold, it is best kept in a pot so you can control its growth and bring it indoors over the winter. If you don’t want to plant this weed, you can drizzle diluted citronella oil on plant leaves or outside surfaces.

Bees don’t like feverfew

Feverfew is a powerful medicinal plant that bees dislike. This is a perennial plant that grows up to a meter tall and looks a lot like daisies. Commonly used for medicinal purposes, this potent flower gives off a strong scent (slightly citrusy) that bees dislike. Unlike other flowers that bees just don’t like, this self-pollinating flower actively repels bees. Therefore, it should not be planted near vegetables or other flowers that should be pollinated by bees. Be careful if you want to take advantage of feverfew’s medicinal properties, as the natural compounds found in the flower can be toxic if dosed or used incorrectly.