Of course, there are numerous ways to provide the necessary shade in the garden – sun sails, canopies and parasols, for example. But nothing is more beautiful than a natural shade and you get one with a tree. There are species that naturally have a spreading crown and these are particularly well suited. We introduce you to some umbrella-shaped trees that you can consider – even for the small garden.

Spherical tree species

Umbrella-shaped, spherical… well, what now? Namely, the spherical trees have the inherent property of turning into an umbrella-shaped tree with age (if they are not pruned into a spherical shape). What is practical here is that the tree species both grow quickly and keep a compact size, so that they are optimal, shady trees for the small garden. Just choose a suitable species (e.g. the ball trumpet tree). Since the trees are also very tolerant of pruning, they can easily be adapted to the size of your garden by pruning.

Umbrella-shaped trees as shade – the copper rock pear

Also the Schirm-Kupferfelsenbirne (Amelanchier lamarckii) acquires an umbrella-shaped crown as it ages, transforming itself into the perfect parasol. Added to this is their interesting parent species, which will be a varied eye-catcher in your garden. In autumn, the shade tree enchants with leaves in bright, warm colors after you have listened to the chirping of the birds under a splendor of white flowers in spring. Even in this flowering phase, when there are no leaves yet, the umbrella tree provides perfect shade.

Which tree is suitable as a parasol – The beautiful silk tree

This specimen is one of the most beautiful and popular trees not only in the small garden and not only because of its compact size. The tree related to the acacia (Albizia julibrissin) impresses with attractive, pinnate leaves and extremely interesting and fragrant flowers, so you will not only benefit from its wide but flat crown, but also from an aesthetic point of view. What’s more, you don’t have to wait long for a large enough crown either, because this is a fast-growing umbrella tree. So if you’re looking for umbrella-shaped trees, be sure to consider this beauty.

However, keep in mind that the flowers become quite sticky as they fade and are difficult to remove from garden paths and patios. The tree is therefore better suited for areas that you don’t go to as often (e.g. lawns).

Umbrella variants of local beauties – ash, chestnut, linden, hornbeam

All of them are about 3 to 4 meters high, whereby the crown width can be influenced by regular cuts. Such cuts are also necessary to maintain the screen shape. In addition, if you choose this type of umbrella-shaped tree, you can enjoy bright yellow foliage in the fall, while blooms adorn the crowns in the spring (except perhaps for the ash), allowing you to enjoy their beauty almost year-round.

Japanese ornamental cherry as a shady tree

More precisely, we mean the Japanese carnation cherry (Prunus serrulata Kanzan), which will no doubt become one of your favorites. It is probably the ornamental cherry with the most flowers and therefore scores above all with it. But not only that. The new shoots also impress with their beautiful copper color, making this tree a great choice all round. At first it grows quite columnar in height and then spreads out to the sides. It tolerates pruning and is easy to care for, making it one of the best trees for the garden and around the patio.

Umbrella Shaped Trees – The Bluebell Tree

Initially, the bluebell tree (Paulownia tomentosa) still has a rather broadly rounded crown shape, which, however, deforms with age and becomes a screen. These shade trees are extremely fast growers (as much as 4 meters per year under ideal conditions) and impress with oversized leaves and attractive blue-purple flowers in late spring. However, this tree with a broad crown and a growth height of 12 to 15 meters is not necessarily compact and is more suitable for larger properties.

Trees with an umbrella-shaped crown – plant weeping willow

You probably wouldn’t have thought of this beautiful tree, but with its romantic nature due to the hanging branches it is just perfect to enhance any type of garden – provided there is enough space, because the weeping willow (Sad white willow) can grow up to 12 meters tall. The branches can be shortened wonderfully and the crown can be shaped in this way. You can quickly create a dream retreat by designing a seating area in the middle of the crown (but keep in mind the dripping nature of the tree that gives it its name). Because it is a native specimen, the willow is very adaptable and easy to care for.

Umbrella-shaped trees or rather shrubs – black elder

This shrub, also known as lilac bush (Black Beauty) grows quite narrow at first, but widens over time and almost turns into a real tree (which is why we list the shrub as a parasol tree anyway). The handy thing is that you can always cut the crown to the shape you want, and you can also create a longer trunk to leave room to sit under the crown. This shade provider develops both pretty flowers and berries over the course of the year.