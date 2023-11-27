Home » These wearable devices listen to human body noises
These wearable devices listen to human body noises

These wearable devices listen to human body noises

New Wearable Devices Capture Live Bodily Functions

In a groundbreaking development, a team of US scientists has developed wearable devices the size of plasters that are capable of monitoring the breathing, heartbeat, and bowel movements of patients in real time. The first experimental applications of these wearables were recently presented in an article published in Nature Medicine.

These tiny sensors adhere softly to the skin and work together to capture sounds coming from inside the body. By placing the devices in different points on the body, they can map how air flows through the lungs, how the heartbeat rhythm changes, and how gases and fluids move along the intestine.

Despite being only 8 millimeters thick, each wearable contains a flash drive, a small battery, electronic components, a Bluetooth device, and two small microphones. An algorithm within the device is able to isolate sounds coming from the organs by subtracting environmental noise, providing accurate monitoring without interference.

In pilot clinical studies, the wearables were tested on premature infants and patients with chronic lung disease, demonstrating the ability to provide constant and extremely accurate monitoring. For premature infants, the devices will help track apneas and airway obstructions, allowing for timely intervention.

In a separate study, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a wearable device capable of providing live images of organs it is placed on, similar to an ultrasound but without requiring an operator or the application of gel. This technology has the potential to detect a variety of health issues, including urinary tract or kidney disease, and even early forms of deep-seated cancers like ovarian cancer.

This groundbreaking development in wearable technology opens the door to more accurate and constant monitoring of patients, potentially leading to earlier detection and intervention for a variety of health issues.

