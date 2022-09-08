Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers in the West. However this bad it can be recognized and avoided by not underestimating the signals that our body sends us.

By means of the uncontrolled proliferation of mucosal cells located in the colon, the colon cancer. Of this specific cancer, it can be divided into colon cancer and rectal cancer – which takes place in the last part of the intestine -.

After breast cancer, this type of cancer occurs most frequently in the West in people over 50 years of age. But at the moment it is also affecting the young adult.

However, common symptoms can be recognized by the time a person is getting sick with the disease, such as:

uncontrolled weight loss, not due to the diet that you are following habitually;

constipation or diarrhea that can last for weeks

feeling of incomplete emptying after evacuation

pain focused in the abdomen or anus

In addition to these very common symptoms, there are rarer signals come:

presence of blood (light or dark red) in the stool.

continuous feeling of fatigue and chronic exhaustion. Why does this happen? This symptom can be seen in cases where colon cancer causes bleeding which, in turn, can cause anemia.

intestinal obstruction, which is manifested by frequent feelings of nausea, vomiting, constipation and a feeling of fullness.

A diet rich in vegetables can reduce the risk of contracting cancer. On the other hand, those who routinely eat red meat are more prone to cancer.

It is very useful to go to your GP. Explaining your symptoms, your doctor will recommend a screening that can identify the possible disease. If colon cancer is recognized, the operation can proceed. Once the operation is complete, there will be no need to repeat the procedure after 10, 15 years.

Colon cancer spread data

Upon becoming aware of the GLOBOCAN 2020 estimates provided by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), this cancer comprises 10 percent of all diagnosing cancers in the world. As for Italy, more than 43,700 cases are registered per year, of which 20,282 in women and 23,420 in men.

It was thanks to screening that colon cancer is having a decrease in both male and female patients. However, screening only covers patients over the age of 50, which leads to a complication due to the increase in the number of young patients. In fact, research is still ongoing on young patients who get colon cancer, however the encouraging fact is that the death rate is significantly decreasing.