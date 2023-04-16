Home » they are not what you think
Health

they are not what you think

by admin
they are not what you think

Pay attention to your diet, as there are some foods in particular that are good for your eyesight. Here’s what it is.

There are several foods that help prevent any diseases to the vista and they are good for our eyes. But which ones are they? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Internet Tuttogratis

Starting from pasta, passing through bread, up to fruit, there are so many dishes that can delight the palates of both adults and children. In fact, on supermarket shelves we find many products, available in various shapes and sizes, thanks to which we can prepare our boards.

just thediet, on the other hand, has always been an important part of our lives. In fact, what we eat helps to provide the nutritional and energy sources necessary to face everyday life. But not only that, there are some foods in particular that are valid allies of our eyesight. But which ones are they? Let’s find out together!

Enter the group of job offers, pensions, bonuses, disability – 104 and news

Nutrition, you won’t believe it but these foods are good for your eyesight: here’s what they are

Nutrition, as we well know, plays an important role in our vision as it allows us to draw on the substances necessary to ensure our well-being. In this regard, it will be interesting to know that there are some foods, in particular, which prove to be valid allies of sight. First of all, these include theextra virgin olive oil.

The latter, in fact, helps keep the eyes healthy, preventing dry eyes and senile macular degeneration. Among the substances that help vision, then, we mention the beta – carotene contained in carrots e in yellow vegetables, red or orangesuch as peppers.

Particularly important for the well-being of our eyes are also the salmon, blue fish, sea bream, sardines and mackerel. Not to forget the latte which, thanks to the presence of vitamin A, favors the strengthening of the conjunctiva and also helps to limit intolerance to light. Finally we also mention kiwi, night and spinach which thanks to their supply of vitamins help in the prevention against certain pathologies.

See also  The ISS: 'With boosters 82% protected from severe disease' - Medicine

You may also like

10-point plan to combat resistant pathogens

shooting in Alabama, Pennsylvania and Kentucky

Misano, tragedy on the circuit dedicated to Marco...

Moto2 GP Austin: Acosta wins, overtaking Arbolino in...

Loxosceles Spider: This eight-legged creature rots the skin

LIVE The MotoGP GP from Austin: the start...

”Lomagna Si-Cura”: success at meetings on health and...

Clean fly screens: effective methods with home remedies!

Trade, financial and critical agreements on the US...

New concept for care TÜV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy