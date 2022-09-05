DONNE

by Nicolò Vallone



Almost a month ago Marta Cavalli shared with us her happiness for having received the ok to train out on a bike after the accident at the Tour de France, when the Australian Nicole Frain practically fell on the back of her neck during the race. The goal was to participate in the World Cup at the end of September in Wollongong in Australia. An appointment that must however be missed.

Here is what Marta told us: «The recovery took longer than expected, as a problem is solved, a new one, albeit slight, reappears: we worked with caution, but the whiplash continues to be felt. So together with coach Paolo Sangalli and the FDJ staff we decided not to go to the World Championship and consider whether or not to participate in the last races of the season, such as the Giro dell’Emilia and the Tre Valli Varesine. If the times do not allow it, I will try to recover completely to be ready at the beginning of 2023. To speed up the recovery I’m adding three sessions a week in the mobility gym to my routine, and I work with both physiotherapists and osteopaths, but unfortunately I feel discomfort both in training and in everyday life. Then maybe even at 70% of the condition I could have done well in Australia, but I have to thank my club and the coach Sangalli for the sensitivity they had in wanting to preserve my health and my person first of all, and take the decision to give up, albeit reluctantly. . Of course, it is not easy to accept that we still have to stay out two months after a fall, but that is how it went and I know that it is a course that we are adopting for a safer future. Did I see the accident again? Only once, it came to me via a message; I didn’t want to see him again so as not to impress him too much in my mind and not to be influenced. How do I see this World Cup? With that tear at the beginning of the circuit there are multiple scenarios, both the sprint and an attack from afar. ”

