they are the ones that hurt the most

New Study Reveals The Most Harmful Cheeses

If you’ve ever wondered which cheeses are the most harmful for your health, a recent study has the answer. It turns out that cheeses with high levels of salt and fat are the ones that can cause the most harm to your body.

One pound of thin slices of cheese, for example, contains 3.11 grams of salt, while mascarpone has 47 grams of fat. High levels of salt in our diet can lead to significant health problems, including issues with the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, and brain. The World Health Organization (OMS) recommends a reduction in salt consumption of up to 30% by the year 2025.

The consumption of high-salt cheeses can lead to cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, osteoporosis, kidney problems, and even tumors. So, it’s important to choose cheeses that are lower in salt to maintain a healthy body.

The study also revealed that pecorino and feta are among the cheeses that contain the highest levels of salt. Pecorino, for example, has up to 1,800 mg of sodium in 100 grams of product, making it unsuitable for those with high blood pressure.

However, it’s not all bad news for cheese lovers. Some studies suggest that the daily consumption of 40 grams of cheese could have excellent benefits for cardiovascular health. Additionally, cheese can be a healthy alternative to meat, eggs, legumes, and fish as a protein source.

It’s important to note that not all cheese products are created equal. It’s best to avoid ultra-processed cheese-based foods that are high in hydrogenated fats and preservatives.

See also  fire at the municipal gym of Villalba

In conclusion, while cheese can be a delicious and nutritious addition to a balanced diet, it’s crucial to be mindful of the types of cheeses you consume to prioritize your health.

