Home Health they are up to 11 times higher than those who are vaccinated
Health

they are up to 11 times higher than those who are vaccinated

by admin
they are up to 11 times higher than those who are vaccinated

According to the latest report from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, no-vaxes risk up to 11 times more than those who undergo the anti-Covid vaccine

Posted on:

WEB EDITOR

He has been writing on the web for 15 years, taking his first steps as a ghost writer for small and medium-sized companies and debunking fake news. For a long time he has been involved in culture, theater and independent music. He loves crime news, politics and everything related to health and nutrition.







L’Higher Institute of Health made the data public report titled “Surveillance, Infection Impact, and Vaccine Efficacy” regarding the pandemic Covid. Painting a dramatic picture for i no vax.

You may also like

“They have decided to give health sovereignty to...

You really need it: this purifying soup is...

Shortage of medicines, pharmacies on their knees: there...

HELLO GIANLUCA! ONLY IF YOU ARE SAMPDORIANO OR...

they are up to 11 times higher than...

the virus has now changed, it should be...

Family doctors: “The maxi turnout of patients in...

Covid: 6 times higher mortality in the unvaccinated...

Painter teachers paint their school gym during the...

Smog alarm, fine dust twice over the limits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy