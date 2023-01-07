He has been writing on the web for 15 years, taking his first steps as a ghost writer for small and medium-sized companies and debunking fake news . For a long time he has been involved in culture, theater and independent music. He loves crime news , politics and everything related to health and nutrition.





















L’Higher Institute of Health made the data public report titled “Surveillance, Infection Impact, and Vaccine Efficacy” regarding the pandemic Covid. Painting a dramatic picture for i no vax.

How many are the dead and the infections in the latest Covid bulletin

The ISS still periodically monitors the epidemiological data concerning Sars-Cov-2. The pandemic, far from over, continues to reap victims and bring in hospital thousands of people around the world.

The latest weekly Covid bulletin talks about 135,990 new infections so i 775 dead in Italy between December 30, 2022 and January 5, 2023. The positivity rate is 15.9%. Here all the data from the Covid bulletin of 6 January 2023.

Iss report: how much risk no vax between 60 and 79 years

For the unvaccinated in the age group between 60 and 79 years oldthe mortality rate detected by the ISS is 3 volte higher than those vaccinated with three doses, and almost 6 volte higher than those who underwent the fourth in the previous 120 days.

In the same age group the hospitalization rate of the unvaccinated in the period between November 18 and December 18, 2022, it was 2.5 times higher than those vaccinated with three doses and 3.5 times higher than those who received the fourth.

The hospitalization rate in therapy intensive for this registry category it was almost triple in the unvaccinated compared to vaccinated with two doses and quadruple compared to vaccinated with four doses for less than 120 days.

Photo source: ANSA

An elderly person undergoes the anti Covid vaccine.

Iss report: how much risk are no-vax over 80 years old

Among the unvaccinated over 80s the mortality rate was almost 6 volte higher than those vaccinated with three doses and, respectively, almost 11 volte it’s almost 5 volte higher than those vaccinated with three doses for less than 120 days and for more than 120 days.

In the same age group, for the unvaccinated the hospitalization rate detected in the same period was 4 times higher than those vaccinated with three doses.

It was almost 6 times higher than those vaccinated with four doses for less than 120 days and 3.5 times higher than those vaccinated with four doses for more than 120 days.

Still among the over 80s, the hospitalization rate in therapy intensive it turned out to be about 6 times higher than those vaccinated with three doses.

And 10 times higher than those vaccinated with four doses for less than 120 days and 5 times higher than those vaccinated with four doses for over 120 days.