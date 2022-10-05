If you suffer from cholesterol, pay attention to these food supplements as they can cause unwanted consequences in some cases.

Recently, a correction has come from the European Union regarding the use of a food supplement aimed at fighting the cholesterol. But what is it and for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Il cholesterol high turns out to be a problem that affects a large number of people. In order to lower the relative levels, it is necessary to know, it is useful to carry out physical activity and follow a regular diet. But not only that, many also decide to use food supplements, aimed precisely at lowering cholesterol levels.

Precisely in this context, we invite you to pay attention, as recently a correction has been made by the European Union regarding the use of a food supplement aimed at combating cholesterol. But what is it and for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Cholesterol, watch out for these food supplements: everything you need to know

We have already seen how important it is to lend beware of altered cholesterol and triglycerides, as in certain cases you are entitled to exemption from the health ticket. Also focusing on cholesterol, it is also important to know that recently a correction has been made by the European Union regarding the use of a food supplement aimed at combating cholesterol.

But what is it and for what reason? Well, it’s about the fermented red rice based supplements. The latter, we recall, have a molecule, the monacoline, which help reduce the level of cholesterol in the blood. At the same time, according to EFSA, or European Food Safety Authority, a high use of this supplement can be dangerous as it can cause damage to muscle tissue, liver toxicity and gastrointestinal problems.

But not only that, it is possible to have to deal with disorders of the nervous system, skin and subcutaneous disorders and drug interactions. For this reason, with the new regulation it was decided to give a close to this situation, with the packaging of these supplements that must clearly and explicitly indicate the maximum dosage allowed, equal to 3mg per daily dose.

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

But not only that, the possible risks deriving from excessive use of the supplement in question must also be reported. At the same time, however, it should be emphasized that we must not create alarmism. As already mentioned, in fact, the possible damages can occur in the event of excessive use. For this reason, the advice is not to overdo it and always follow the doctor’s advice, as well as respect the dosage indicated on the package.