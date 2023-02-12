They are over the counter medicines and therefore when you buy them you never look at what is written in the leaflet. You take them against fever, allergies or stuffy nose and hope they take effect as quickly as possible. Yet they could cause stroke, heart attack and ischemia.

The substance under charge is pseudoephedrine, contained in very common medicines advertised throughout the year and purchasable without a prescription. These include Actifed, Aerinaze, Aspirin Complex, Clarinase, Humex rhume and Nurofen Cold and Flu, Reactine.

The safety committee of EMA, the European drug agency, is investigating the possible risk of encephalopathy syndrome and cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome, conditions that affect blood vessels in the brain and which could cause ischemia. The review, AIFA specifies in a sheet published on its portal, follows new data reported in pharmacovigilance databases and medical literature. It is therefore feared that, behind nausea or headache, a more dangerous risk is hidden, caused precisely by the substance under the lens of experts.

“It is not the first time that pseudoephedrine has been suspected. Due to its activity of contraction of the vessels, cardiovascular effects are possible – explains the pharmacologist Silvio Garattini, founder of the Mario Negri institute – I am therefore not surprised by EMA’s decision to review the safety of medicines. For non-prescription drugs there should be greater controls than the others and there should be an Authority for the control of advertising messages”. «All of this – Garattini added – poses an important problem. For medicines, but also supplements sold without a prescription, the rules should be more stringent, precisely because everyone can buy and use them freely. Hence the need for greater attention to side effects. Another critical element, «the advertising of these products – he concludes – which only presents the benefits, without indicating the contraindications. There should be a specific body for the precise control of what is written and said on TV or in other media about health products”. If it is true that the criteria for advertising medicines should be more truthful, it is equally true that an urgent alarm is not launched that should send people who are using antipyretics into panic. “These are few cases and the fact of starting a review procedure does not mean that those who have taken these drugs should be worried” intervenes Matteo Bassetti, head of infectious diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa. Restrictions and warnings to reduce these risks are already included in the product information.