they chase the thief and stop her

Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas arrested a thief in Milan today. The swimming champion and the showgirl were in a club in Corso Sempione, near the Arco della Pace,…

Philip Magnini e Giorgia Palmas they stopped a thief today a Milano. The swimming champion and the soubrette were in a club in Corso Sempione, near the Arco della Pace, when they heard the screams of a passer-by whose bag a woman was trying to steal.

The episode

The thief tried to escape but Magnini and Palmas blocked her. They were then the ones to call the police who arrived at the scene. The victim of the attempted theft, a 51-year-old French tourist, thanked them. The 62-year-old Cuban thief was investigated in a state of freedom for attempted theft.

