An afternoon at the amusement park. The rides, the laughter and then the return home on the local train that would take them back to Sondrio, from where they had left a few hours earlier. Perhaps the fear of missing the convoy and being late, the race after having climbed over the wall that divides state road 38 from the railway. They had just started crossing the tracks when the tragedy took place. Merit versenato in Kosovo, e Manuel Gabriel Tejada Reyesof South American origin, both fifteen years old, lost their lives in the late afternoon of Sunday overwhelmed by a convoy near the San Pietro station, a hamlet of Berbennoin Valtellina.

The train at 100 km per hour They were together with friends, about ten boys, all residing in Sondrio, like the victims. The dynamics of the accident are under investigation by the police, but someone would have seen them walking along the state road and then climbing over the low wall, a few meters away from the underpass which allows you to reach the tracks in safety. Ajete and Manuel were the first to descend to the embankment. There were just a few minutes left until 6.00 pm when the direct flight departed from Tirano at 5.08 pm, arriving at Milano Centrale at 7.40 pm and swooped down on them at over a hundred kilometers an hourthe expected line speed in that section for trains that do not stop at the Berbenno station.

Drag 150 meters Friends saw them disappear before their eyes, almost swallowed up by the iron, the plates, the rails. The locomotive was only able to stop running 150 meters after the point of impact. The engineer could do nothing, who in a state of shock, he would have told of having suddenly found them in front of them. No cell phones in hand, they didn't have headphones on, the two fifteen-year-olds simply wouldn't have seen the train.

The Milan-Tirano line is interrupted The carabinieri, various police patrols, firefighters and agents of the Sondrio forensics intervened on the spot. In addition to the health care workers who could do nothing to save them. While waiting for the magistrate on duty, the bodies were covered with white sheets. The Milan-Tirano line was interrupted for a long time, established a replacement bus service. Among the first to arrive at the site of the investment was the mayor of Berbenno, Valerio Fumasoni. “A tragedy that has no precedent. They were a few meters from the underpass – the mayor shakes his head -. In the village these are days of celebration. The funfair always arrives in conjunction with the celebrations of St. Joseph, who is our patron saint. It is a highly anticipated event, especially by teenagers. It must have been a moment of joy. But now it’s dark.”

