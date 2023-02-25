Milan – 8.52 pm on 30 June 2019, main entrance of the Milan Police Headquarters. A taxi driver shows up at the guardhouse in via Fatebenefratelli e he hands an agent a Prada brand wallet with 250 euros: a client of his lost it, inside there are the identity documents. The day after, the policeman GC, twenty-six years old at the time, draws up a report of discovery in which he puts pen to paper that he has found a Fossil brand wallet with 10 euros at 11.40 pm on 30 June “near the entrance to the Police Headquarters”. And the most expensive wallet? And the missing 240 euros? According to the investigation of his colleagues, he pocketed them GC himself, who would then have knowingly compiled false documents to cover up what he had done and handed over to the finds office an object other than the one found by the driver of the white car.

Rejected the last appeal

An accusation hypothesis that has passed the scrutiny of three levels of judgment and which for a few days has assumed the trappings of procedural truth: the Cassation rejected the last appealconfirming what was sentenced in the first instance (abbreviated) and on appeal and thus making dfinal sentence of the unfaithful policeman to 2 yearswith conditional suspension of the sentence, for the crimes of embezzlement, ideological and material falsehood (in collaboration with another agent) and misdirection.

For the judges, “the proof of C.’s guilt in relation to the crimes charged against him” is “deducible from a plurality of circumstantial elements that read together” have “allowed to consider his guilt proven”. Starting with camera imageswho immortalized the delivery of the wallet by the taxi driver; you can see it from the videos even though the agent immediately entered the guardhouse, coming out after less than a minute “without that object”. Frames, the latter, that the defense tried to use in their favor, essentially arguing that there was no certainty “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the other policemen on duty had not made the wallet disappear.

Disciplinary procedure

The Supreme Court, on the other hand, fully shared the motivations of the trial judges, according to which the outcome of the investigative investigations led to the “more than plausible belief that the portfolio in question had never come out of the direct responsibility of the today’s defendant”. Already suspended from service as a precautionary measure by the questore, now, with the procedural process concluded, it will open for GC the disciplinary procedurewhich will lead to the issuance of a sanction: the most serious one involves dismissal.

