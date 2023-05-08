They devastate the gym for one euro, a bitter ‘thank you’ from the president

(ANSA) – POMIGLIANO D’ARCO (NAPLES), 08 MAY – Two gates ripped off and an armored glass smashed to take away one euro and 50 cents. This is what happened in a karate gym, Fujiyama in Pomigliano d’Arco, whose president, Massimiliano D’Allio, “thanked the criminals for the visit” with a post on Fb, after finding himself faced with the damage caused to delete.



“The Fujiyama karate school, all the students and especially the children, thank you for the visit. 1 Euro and 50 cents stolen. Shame”, he writes. D’Allio, who is also a karate master, says he is very “embittered” by what happened.



“Getting to rob in a Dojo is the most harmful thing imaginable”.



“We don’t have any tools in the gym, and to take away the money for a coffee, the money I had left on Friday evening, they tore up the external gate and the armored door, where they made a hole to be able to open with the panic bar.



We are really very embittered”. (ANSA).



