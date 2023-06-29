“They don’t want them to win.” The answers of the ‘Gessetti’ explode the case

Chain reaction is again in the vortex of controversy of the viewers. The popular quiz show by Rai Uno conducted by Marco Liorni has generated some perplexity for the episode aired today 29 June. The protagonist was the trio formed by the Florentines Edoardo, Lorenzo and Riccardo, the “Gessetti”.

The three boys reached the final slot of The Last Chain with a haul of 99 thousand euros. Too bad that at the end of the blockade the money dropped to 6,188 euros due to the solutions not being found. Precisely on these questions and answers, however, the public has expressed its doubts. Let’s see together why.

The word to find, with the initial “B” was between the terms “Feed” and “Pacifier”. For the three Florentines, the answer was “Bambino”, but for the production “Bebè”. Soon after, another set-up annoyed fans of the show. “Ciuccio” and “Bue” with a word that began with the letter “A”, in the middle: for young people it was “Donkey” for the editorial staff “Donkey”.

The tweets about it are inevitable, including comments relating to the fact that it was a trap to bring down the trio and prevent it from pocketing the initial sum.

“It’s not fair, the answers are correct even if they don’t perfectly match those proposed by the authors,” reads the comments on the social network. And, again: «Bad authors, this is a trick to make them lose».

It is not the first time that viewers take the side of the players of the program who clearly identify the words for the meaning, but not in the form chosen by the authors. For some it is just coincidence, but many argue that it is done voluntarily to halve the prize money, in order to find similar words that can be replaced as needed.

Will the authors ever accept the controversies of the public, becoming more lenient in the choice of answers?

