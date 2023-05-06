they drag him for several meters, the video of the attack

A man was afterwards e invested in the middle of the highway in the territory of Genova, on the A10, in the direction of Savona. As ‘Genova Today’ reports, four men in a car chased a lorry until it was forced to pull over on the emergency lane. They later have it beaten to death and they dragged him out of the cockpit. Subsequently, in fleeing, they ran over him and dragged him for several meters.





Chased and run over on the highway in Genoa

The images captured by traffic monitoring cameras captured the entire scene.

The episode, writes the local editorial staff of ‘Today’, dates back to the last days of March and took place on the stretch of motorway between Genoa Pra’ e Arenzano.

The car chased the van, with the passengers throwing objects at the driver of the truck.

The man was therefore forced to stop in the emergency lane. The men in the car immediately reached him and started hitting him with fists e slapsuntil dragging him out of the cockpit.

According to some witnesses, everyone spoke one Arabicincluding the victim. Once out of the car, the attackers continued to hit the victim, making repeated threats.





At that moment other motorists, noticing the violent scene, pulled over not far from the parked vehicles.

The aggressors are therefore broken down, but in taking the highway again they have swept up the victim who initially ended up on the windshield. With violent swerves he then collapsed on the asphalt.

The escape and arrest of the attackers

The men in the car, with the windshield visibly damaged, fled towards Savona. At the Arenzano toll booth they let two passengers off who immediately went into hiding.





The others who remained on board continued along the highway, but were at a service station intercepted by the traffic police of Sampierdarena and have been arrested in flagrante delicto.

In the following days, thanks to the investigations coordinated by the Genoa prosecutor’s office, the other two attackers were arrested. The first was arrested on April 22 while the last of the group surrendered spontaneously on April 26 to Marassi prison with his lawyer.

The reason for the attack

The victim is a citizen of Moroccan nationality.





After the brutal attack he was transported to the Voltri hospital where he received a 45 day prognosis.

At the moment there is no news on his state of health. According to ‘Ansa’ and ‘Republic’, the man was allegedly attacked for reasons of viability after cutting off the car carrying the four assailants.

