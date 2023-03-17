Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Antonella Fiordelisi is dejected after the episode of GFVip and is consoled by Nikita Pelizon who tries to cheer her up.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

After the last episode of Big Brother VIPbroadcast on Thursday 16 March, Antonella Fiordelisi collapsed under the weight of a show she can no longer sustain, especially after discovering that the reality show’s second finalist is Micol Incorvaia. The gieffina, confiding in Nikita Pelizon, laments the fact that she faced the whole journey alone, even when Donnamaria was by her side, she never really felt supported. The model from Trieste, however, tries to make her change her point of view.

The tears of Antonella Fiordelisi

“It was harder for me, because you and I started bonding afterwards, I’ve never had an accomplice, even Edoardo has always been on their side, he never understood me. Even Edoardo himself didn’t always take my side” Thus begins Antonella Fiordelisi, crying at the foot of her bed in the Blue Room of Big Brother Vip, speaking of the fact that on several occasions she has found herself having to defend herself, attacked by everyone and also misunderstood by her boyfriend:

When we argued, it wasn’t that he took it so much, but he thought the same about certain things as I did about his friends, these ones. In the end it fits, only my parents can understand me that they know me, they know what I am like, in fact I would like to hug them. Edoardo can’t understand how I feel, because he too often didn’t understand these things. You more or less understand them because you experience the same things that I experience here, with people insulting you, the whole group enjoying, and feeling strong, you and I are left alone because all our friends have gone out.

Nikita, therefore, tries to console her friend: “Don’t throw away these six months for this, whether you win or not, forget what we’re going to win, you’ve been here doing this for these six months, don’t give up in the end. And when you come out it won’t be because people voted for you, other people got more votes, it’s not that you didn’t get any. You have given so much, yes, ok, what is it that makes you feel so bad?”.

Micol Incorvaia and the outburst against the GF Vip: “Oriana wears sheer stockings, why can’t I?” See also Other than chili or coffee, if libido decreases here is a little known plant that would help and also improve memory

Antonella Fiordelisi and Nikita Pelizon at Big Brother Vip

Antonella Fiordelisi and Nikita attacked by the group

Antonella Fiordelisi, however, tries to explain the reasons for her discontent, underlining the attitude of the other tenants of the house who, in her opinion, would put both her and Pelizon in a bad light:

In addition to the group, which is ten people united with each other, they also have confirmations from outside, and it is normal that they feel mentally stronger, many things have happened to me, enduring so many bets that they haven’t even made, and being a protagonist is not always nice because you have to bear even the bad things, I’m alone from the beginning to the end, now not because you’re here. The problems that I faced with Edoardo and that I tried to overcome were always because he was somewhere in the middle.

Nikita, therefore, tries to reduce the behavior of the other gieffini: “Now I’m tired, even mentally, but having the awareness that many people, even if I talk to them, remain of their convictions”. The fencer, however, seems inconsolable and expresses what would now be her greatest wish:

You know what it’s like they want to condition the public on the outside by always talking bad about me or you. Unfortunately people live it for fun, I don’t live it like this anymore, because so many things have happened, which reflect real life, unfortunately I can’t go away, I can’t escape from this situation, I can’t hug my family which is the thing I want more, I have to stay here. The only thing that makes me feel good is talking to you.

The friend supports her, but adds, trying to make her think: “But this also happens outside, I know that here you consider it an injustice because you don’t own half a word of what they say, I know it’s stressful. I too am sorry that it seems that the farmers are doing to sow a negative thought towards us, but basically, it’s fine”.