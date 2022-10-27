Home Health They enter the gym and break into the lockers, attempted theft at the Zanon institute
Health

They enter the gym and break into the lockers, attempted theft at the Zanon institute

by admin
They enter the gym and break into the lockers, attempted theft at the Zanon institute

Attempted theft in the gymnasium of the Zanon institute. The thieves entered through the front door, which was open. Once inside they headed for the changing rooms.

The crooks broke through all the lockers looking for something to take away, but found nothing. On Wednesday morning, the headmaster, warned by the teachers, called the carabinieri.

«It happened – explains the principal, Pierluigi Fiorentini – in the time frame between the end of the use of the gym by the school and the beginning of the activities organized by the sports associations. There was only damage to the furniture.

Fortunately, the thieves found nothing to take away. It was the exercise science teachers, this morning (yesterday, for the reader) who noticed what had happened. In the afternoon it is a little frequented area and therefore similar events can happen. We are embittered ».—

See also  All together to say enough dead in the Treviso streets, the video of the project

You may also like

A “non-party” to Healthcare: who is Orazio Schillaci?

Walnuts are good for the heart without adding...

What happens to those who eat pumpkin with...

Pediatricians, more and more minors with ‘social media...

Anorexia is a ‘silent’ enemy but early detection...

the symptoms and causes for cholangiocarcinoma- breaking latest...

“We are not prepared for the risk of...

A Cancer Center of excellence in Candiolo

what it is and how to deal with...

A cochlear implant to hear again. And rehabilitation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy